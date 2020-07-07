Double Leeds United boost all-but confirmed ahead of Stoke City meeting

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Leeds United are expecting to welcome Helder Costa and Stuart Dallas back into the squad for this week’s meeting with Stoke City at Elland Road.

Leeds were forced to take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday without the pair who, up until then, had been involved in some capacity in every Championship fixture this season.

Despite a short turnaround between that trip to Lancashire and Stoke heading to Elland Road, Costa and Dallas could both be involved this Thursday.

Quiz: Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

As per Leeds Live, Bielsa has revealed the pair have trained today, leading to him believing they will be playing in the fixture.

Barry Douglas replaced Dallas at left-back at Ewood Park, whilst Ezgjan Alioski stepped onto the left-wing, with Jack Harrison covering Costa on the right.

The pair impressed too, as goals from Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich secured a 3-1 victory that retained Leeds’ place at the top of the Championship table.

This week, Brentford and West Brom are in action before Leeds, with both presented the chance to put the pressure on Bielsa’s side ahead of Thursday’s fixture.

Again, at the weekend, both will play before Leeds, heightening the need for a Leeds win against Stoke.

The Verdict

It’s crunch time in the Championship and this midweek round of fixtures is going to be hugely important.

Leeds need to beat Stoke, so to have Costa and Dallas available is a massive boost.

Bielsa’s side were fine without them and their replacements did well, which presents a nice headache for the head-coach to have ahead of such a key game.

Thoughts? Let us know!