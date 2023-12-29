Highlights Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is the frontrunner for the Crystal Palace job, with pressure mounting on current manager Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace's lack of wins could push them to find a new manager if Hodgson fails to deliver against Brentford.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is also being considered by Palace, but the lack of compensation fee for Cooper could make him a more favourable choice.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is currently the favourite for the Crystal Palace job, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Palace still have a manager in charge at this point with Roy Hodgson at the helm, but there has been speculation about his future for some time now, and the pressure is mounting on him with the Eagles continuing to struggle.

They haven't won a league game since the early stages of November - and that has seen the club slide towards relegation danger - something that will horrify many fans who would have been hoping for a promising finish at the end of this term.

Palace did manage to secure a draw at Manchester City earlier this month and nearly won a point at Chelsea a couple of days ago, but their failure to get more wins on the board could force the Eagles' hand.

They are set to face Brentford at home tomorrow - and some clubs may be nervously watching developments in that game at Selhurst Park - with the Eagles potentially set to find a new manager if Hodgson fails to deliver against the Bees.

Crystal Palace's interest in Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna

Ipswich Town are one side that will be hoping that Palace beat the Bees tomorrow, with Palace believed to be admirers of their manager Kieran McKenna.

McKenna has been linked with the top job in the English capital before - and the Telegraph believes the Premier League side have maintained their interest in the former Manchester United coach.

However, it's clear that he would cost a compensation fee and the same can't be said for reported favourite Cooper.

It has now been confirmed that Forest didn't place Cooper on gardening leave when he left the City Ground.

That means he won't cost Palace a compensation fee if he was appointed - and that may make the Welshman an even firmer favourite to succeed Hodgson if the former England manager is dismissed from his role.

Ipswich Town supporters may not need to be too worried about Kieran McKenna's future

Cooper (pictured above) would be an excellent replacement for Hodgson for many reasons.

Firstly, he's a reasonably young coach who should only get better and has a very decent CV already.

He also has experience managing in the Premier League and formed an excellent bond with Forest fans, something many other previous managers of the club failed to do.

It could even be argued that he was harshly sacked by the Reds, so he won't have a shortage of motivation to prove his former side wrong if he does take charge of the Eagles.

Considering how excellent Cooper is as a potential candidate, Ipswich fans may not have to worry about losing McKenna too much, but he's still a strong contender considering how well he has done at Portman Road and you can understand why some supporters may be nervous about the possibility of seeing him depart.