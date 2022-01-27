Double fitness update given on Bristol City players

Rob Atkinson’s back injury is not as bad as first feared at Bristol City, whilst Andy King is still being assessed by the Robins ahead of their game with Preston North End on Saturday.

The men from Ashton Gate will be looking to try and build some momentum in the coming weeks in the Sky Bet Championship, with two trips to Lancashire on the way in the form of Preston and then Blackpool after that.

They’ll be hoping to be in a decent shape squad wise, too, and it remains to be seen how much Atkinson and King can be involved in those games.

As per Gregor MacGregor on Twitter, Atkinson’s injury is a back spasm and so is not too bad. He’s not expected to be out for long but there is currently no expected return date being placed on him.

As for Andy King, he is currently being assessed further by the club’s medical and fitness staff, and so a call is yet to be made over his current status.

The Verdict

Bristol City have had a pretty up and down year so far and will be hoping that the coming months can at least see a little more consistency.

Getting players back from injury will aid their cause with King making 10 sarts so far and Atkinson making 19 in the Championship.

