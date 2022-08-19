“Double figures would show good progress” – How will Liam Delap handle the step up to senior football at Stoke City? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have completed the signing of Liam Delap on a season-long loan from Manchester City, as announced on the club’s website today.

The 19-year-old has four seasons left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and will be desperate to make his mark in the Championship, to demonstrate that he is ready to make the step up to senior football.

Delap has scored 32 goals and assisted eight in 32 Premier League 2 appearances for a very impressive Manchester City U23 side in recent years, and with an array of talent at the top of the pitch under Pep Guardiola, it has felt like only a matter of time before an EFL loan move happened.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Delap will be first choice and what goal tally he should be aiming for…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It all depends on how well he adapts to senior football.

Obviously he has been in and around the City squad for a while, but Delap has not yet had an extended run of matches in senior football, therefore, it may take some time to adjust.

Although you would assume that Man City sought assurances regarding game time, in the likes of Dwight Gayle and Jacob Brown, the Potters have two decent Championship operators that Delap will have to overcome, that’s before you even consider someone like Tyrese Campbell.

He may struggle for a starting spot week in week out, then, so I think 10 goals would be a realistic and sensible target to aim for this season.

Although,providing he falls in the 5-10 range come the end of the campaign, it will have been a decent loan.

Carla Devine

The signing of Liam Delap is a great bit of business for Stoke City and they’ve done well to be the club to get him in on loan.

At just 19-years-old, it may take the youngster a bit of time to make his way into the side as a regular starter.

However, you can definitely see him getting a lot of minutes and can’t imagine Manchester City would be willing to sanction the move if that wasn’t the case.

Delap has plenty of potential having scored 32 goals in 32 appearances for his parent club’s U23 side and therefore you would expect him to do fairly well once adjusted to the Championship.

The player certainly has the potential to do brilliantly in the Championship but a realistic goal target he should be looking at is ten.

Double figures would show good progress and the ability to adapt to the league and he would then be able to push on from there.

Marcus Ally

Minutes are probably more important than goal contributions at this stage of his career, giving Delap the opportunity to test himself physically against Championship standard centre backs.

Premier League 2 is a very different style of football to the Championship, and the crowds are usually very small.

Including games in cup competitions, which could end up being Delap’s first chances to assert his authority with a host of attacking options at Michael O’Neill’s disposal, the 19-year-old should be targeting double figures.

Then if he falls short and notches seven, eight or nine it would still be a successful season.

Becoming a regular starter though will be difficult and could cause a strain on the relationship between the two clubs.