Double Derby County injury concern emerges ahead of Reading FC clash

Derby County boss, Wayne Rooney, is expecting to be without Martyn Waghorn and Lee Gregory on Monday when his side take on Reading in the Championship.

Rooney has just watched Derby beat Luton Town 2-0 in the Championship, handing the Rams a much-needed three points as the division reaches its crucial stage.

However, the result has come at a cost, with two of his forwards picking up hamstring injuries.

As per Ryan Conway on Twitter, Rooney has claimed that both the issues will ‘almost certainly’ rule Waghorn and Gregory out of Monday’s clash with high-flying Reading.

Lots of praise for Waghorn and Gregory and in particular the opening goal: “the goal we scored was something we worked on all week.” No word on their injuries but they’ll “almost certainly” be out for Monday’s trip to Reading. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 2, 2021

Gregory had set Derby on their way in this afternoon’s fixture, with Waghorn teeing him up to open the scoring on seven minutes.

Graeme Shinnie was on hand to double Derby’s lead shortly after half-time, securing the Rams the points against Luton.

Victory moves Rooney’s side up to 18th in the table and eight points clear of Rotherham United, who continue to occupy the final relegation place in the Championship table.

The Verdict

It’s disappointing for Derby to be losing both Waghorn and Gregory, particularly given the impact that they’ve managed to have on this afternoon’s game.

The Easter schedule is intense enough, without losing two senior players to injury.

However, as it is, Derby’s position in the table is looking that little bit stronger now following today’s results, which should ease the pressure on them getting a result against Reading.

