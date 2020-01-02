Double departure confirmed by Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed the departure of duo Ben Gladwin and Andy Jackson as they leave the club on the expiry of their contracts.

Gladwin joined Blackburn from Queens Park Rangers in 2017 but has been halted by constant injuries, meaning he made just 11 league appearances for the club up to now.

Jackson joined the side as a youngster form Liverpool and was sent out on loan earlier in the season to Clitheroe, gaining valuable first-team experience along the way.

Gladwin hasn’t featured for Rovers since the 2017/18 season where he made just three league appearances as injuries continue to hamper his career. He leaves the club having made just one appearance in their under-23s side this season and now must seek a new club. Jackson made just two appearances for the under-23s side this season and he too is now without a club after both of the players’ contracts expired on the 31st December.

Both players signed short-term deals with the club as they looked to recover from lengthy absences due to injury but never broke into the first-team, meaning Tony Mowbray’s side have taken the decision to not renew their contracts.

Following the confirmation, the club issued a brief message about the pair, ending with the statement: “Rovers would like to wish both players the best of luck in their future careers.”

How much can you remember from Blackburn Rovers’ last year?

1 of 15 Blackburn started 2019 with a 2-1 win over West Brom at Ewood Park on New Year's Day. How did Charlie Mulgrew open the scoring in that game? Direct free kick Penalty Straight from a corner Open play

The Verdict

It isn’t a surprise to see the club part ways after they have barely made a first-team impact under Mowbray. While it isn’t entirely their fault due to bad injuries, it is probably in the club’s best interests to cut ties for players that don’t have futures at the club.

The duo will now have to seek new clubs to continue their recovery from injury.