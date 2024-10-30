Coventry City's 2024/25 campaign has been well below pre-season expectations so far.

The Sky Blues recently enjoyed two positive campaigns consecutively, as they reached the Championship play-offs, before making the FA Cup semi-finals a year later.

Many believed that Coventry would continue their momentum into this season under Mark Robins, but so far that has not been the case.

Granted, they have lost a few key players over the last couple of years, but their performances at the moment are not what the Sky Blues faithful would have expected before the start of the season.

From their opening 12 league fixtures, they have earned just three wins, while drawing three and losing the other six. As a result of their poor form, they sit 18th in the Championship and just a point outside the relegation zone.

They did seem to turn somewhat of a corner this past weekend though, as they earned their third league win of the season.

On top of the three points, it was good to see two key players finding their names on the scoresheet, as it may give the Sky Blues the boost that they need.

Coventry's win over Luton Town saw goals from Haji Wright and Ellis Simms

Mark Robins' side had endured a three-game winless streak going into this weekend's clash with Luton Town at home, so they were becoming desperate for a result.

At half-time, it was looking as though Coventry were set for yet another defeat in the Championship as they went into the break two goals down, but the second half was phenomenal from a Sky Blues point of view.

Ellis Simms pulled one back before the hour mark with a dominant header at the near post from the corner. It was a big moment for the striker who had struggled in front of goal so far this season.

The equaliser came through Victor Torp with 15 minutes to play plus added time, as his curled effort from the edge of the area deflected off the post and found the back of the net. There was plenty of time for either side to find a winner.

Miraculously, it was Coventry that grabbed all three points late on despite being two goals down at half-time.

Fan-favourite, Haji Wright, tapped home the winner after Ellis Simms knocked it down nicely for him with his head.

The pair looked back to their best this weekend, which will give Coventry a huge boost moving forward.

Wright and Simms could be crucial for Coventry this season

Neither Wright nor Simms have got off to a flying start this season, and they have been below the high standards that they set together last campaign.

Last season, as a pair, they contributed to a total of 50 goals in all competitions and popped up at vital moments for the Sky Blues.

However, so far this season, Simms has managed just two league goals, while Wright has bagged five.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright 2023/24 stats (all comps), as per transfermarkt Player Apps Goals Assists Haji Wright 50 19 8 Ellis Simms 53 19 4

Neither has been a guaranteed starter, as both have started just eight of their 12 league games so far, but if they manage to find some form, Robins should go back to utilising them as a pair.

As shown last season, the pair combine well when they are on form and can contribute to a large amount of goals if they are playing with confidence.

There is still plenty of time for Coventry to turn things around, and they are somewhat reliant on both Wright and Simms for goals to push them up the table.