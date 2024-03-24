Highlights Norwich City need to fight hard to maintain their sixth place spot for a potential shot at promotion this term.

Potential summer transfers include Johnston, Idah, McNair, and Vestergaard to strengthen their overall squad.

Improved transfers could help Norwich increase their promotion chances and summer transfer activities if they miss out this year.

Norwich City have impressed so far this season, and will want to build on their performances before a sustained promotion push next year if they don't win a competitive play-off this term.

David Wagner has taken a side that finished 13th last season and propelled them into a battle for the top six. While sides like Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton are the favourites to win promotion, a play-off finish is a huge achievement for the Canaries all the same.

With eight matches left in the league, they will need to fight hard if they are to cling onto their sixth place spot in the Championship. Their finishing position and performance in the play-offs will have a big impact on their activity in the transfer window in the summer, so finishing as well as possible is a must for Wagner's side.

With that being said, we've identified four realistic transfers that could help make it a dream summer for Norwich. This includes players they can bring in and let go of, in order to build a more impressive and well-rounded squad for the Canaries.

Mikey Johnston

While an ideal summer would see Norwich keep hold of Jon Rowe, signing a replacement if he leaves will be an important signing in this year's transfer window.

A fitting replacement would be Mikey Johnston from Celtic. The Scottish forward is currently on loan at West Bromwich Albion, and has impressed with his goalscoring record already for the Baggies, having joined the club in the January transfer window.

With the potential to get him to Carrow Road as part of a potential deal for Adam Idah, Johnston could be a fine replacement for Rowe, especially given his age (24) and the fact he can play any position in the front three.

Adam Idah

The sale of Adam Idah could be an ideal move for Norwich, as it will give them funds to improve the overall quality of their side.

The forward struggled to get into the Canaries' side this season, with most of his 28 games coming from the bench. However, he has impressed on loan at Celtic, putting himself in the shop window for a big transfer in the summer - indeed, if Celtic want to keep him, we might well see Norwich look to secure Johnston as a makeweight.

With a contract until 2028 keeping him at the club, Norwich will be in a strong position to negotiate a hefty fee for the 23-year-old. Selling him and investing the fee into other areas of the squad, the Canaries could be a stronger squad than if they tried to force Idah into their current starting eleven.

Related Adam Idah move to Celtic could depend on one Norwich City outgoing: View Adam Idah has been superb for Celtic since joining on loan from Norwich City

Paddy McNair

Defence has been an issue for the Canaries this season, and signing a versatile, experienced Championship favourite would help to solve those issues in the summer.

Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair would be a fantastic option for Norwich. A versatile defender who can also be deployed in midfield, he has played over 200 matches in the Championship at the age of just 28. He also has Premier League experience, owing to his time at Manchester United.

With his contract up in the summer, signing the former United player on a free transfer would be huge for Norwich.

While flashy, big-money signings are preferred by the fans, it is utility players like McNair who make all the difference during the crucial moments in the campaign.

Jannik Vestergaard

The signing of a top Championship defender in Jannik Vestergaard would be a dream signing for the Canaries in the summer.

The defender is out of contract with Leicester this season, and could be tempted by a big offer by Norwich to switch to Carrow Road in the summer.

The Dane has been ever-present in the Leicester back four, but looks set to leave the team at the end of the season. With financial sanctions expected to be applied to the club, a new contract for the defender does not look likely.

This 31-year-old would go a long way to shoring up their defence, which will be crucial to a potential promotion push. While they have been in and around the play-offs all year, if they can improve their defence (which is the worst in the top six), then a move towards promotion would look a lot more realistic.