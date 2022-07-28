Double Burnley boost emerges ahead of Huddersfield Town clash

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will be able to call on the service of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine in Friday night’s Championship opener at Huddersfield Town.

Earlier in pre-season there had been reports over an ankle issue for Harwood-Bellis, whilst ‘intense training’ had left Twine feeling jaded.

Yet, Kompany will be able to count on two of his summer signings this Friday, as Burnley aim to hit the ground running on their Championship return by beating Huddersfield.

As per Andy Jones at The Athletic, both Harwood-Bellis and Twine are fit and available for the trip to West Yorkshire.

Vincent Kompany confirms Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Scott Twine will be available for Friday.#twitterclarets — Andy Jones (@adjones_journo) July 27, 2022

Harwood-Bellis has been signed on loan from Manchester City, with the arrival of the 20-year-old part of a defensive revamp overseen by Kompany.

With Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Nathan Collins moving on, Harwood-Bellis is one of three young centre-backs coming in at Turf Moor, alongside CJ Egan Riley and Luke McNally.

As for Twine, he’s a player that’s stepping up into the Championship from League One after a stunning campaign with MK Dons.

The attacker scored 20 goals and registered a further 13 assists for MK last season, as they finished third in a competitive League One.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Burnley facts?

1 of 25 Burnley play their home games at Turf Moor True False

The Verdict

This is a boost for Burnley and Kompany.

Despite his age, Harwood-Bellis has already gained valuable experience in the Championship, having had spells at Blackburn and Stoke. He’s someone that’s going to be crucial to Burnley adapting back to the division.

As for Twine, his importance has grown with Dwight McNeil set to move on and Maxwel Cornet out.

He’s a really source of goals and Burnley’s chance of downing Huddersfield increases with him available.

Thoughts? Let us know!