Birmingham City's move to sign Luke Ayling on a free transfer is ideal as they try to replace the experience of departing Lukas Jutkiewicz and Marc Roberts.

Right-back Ayling is coming to the end of his Leeds United contract and looks unlikely to continue his eight-year stay at Elland Road.

The 32-year-old is thought to be admired by a number of clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, and Blues are the latest to be linked with a move according to The Sun's latest reports.

35-year-old Jutkiewicz and 33-year-old Roberts are both set to depart at the end of their contracts, and a player of Ayling's stature could be the ideal replacement to bring a wealth of experience and a knowledgeable head to the St Andrews dressing room.

Birmingham have been battling to avoid the drop in a turbulent season that has seen them managed by four different head-coaches, with Gary Rowett now at the helm for an interim spell.

They are sitting in 21st ahead of the final game of the season, and to avoid relegation they must win against Norwich City and hope that either Plymouth Argyle or Sheffield Wednesday lose their games against Hull City and Sunderland respectively.

Ayling would be a coup

Ayling fell out of favour under Daniel Farke at Leeds earlier this season and has impressed after joining Middlesbrough on loan in the January transfer window, playing 18 games and notching six assists.

After a successful six months at the Riverside Stadium, it is believed that Boro are likely to be in the race to sign him according to TeessideLive.

Luke Ayling's 2023/24 Championship statistics at Boro & Leeds (sofascore & transfermarkt) Appearances 32 Goals 1 Assists 7 Clean Sheets 9 Tackles per game 1.9 Key Passes per game 1.1

His good form has alerted clubs across the country to his availability this summer, with Sheffield United also reportedly interested in his signature as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Birmingham's final day exploits will likely make or break a potential deal for Ayling - he is not going to want to drop into League One after showing that he is still more than capable at Championship level.

If Blues do survive, it would be a statement signing as they look to kick on next season under new ownership with a potential new manager in charge.

Jutkiewicz and Roberts must be replaced

Lukas Jutkiewicz joined Birmingham on loan from Burnley in 2016, then was made a permanent player in 2017 and has become a modern-day Blues icon in the years since.

The striker has made 329 appearances for Birmingham, scoring 66 goals and winning the club's Player of the Year award for the 2019/20 season.

Centre-back Marc Roberts has similarly endeared himself to the Blues fans since his arrival from Barnsley in 2017, playing 197 games for the club and netting eight goals.

Both players' on-pitch influence has waned this season, which in part could explain Blues poor form, with the pair only starting a combined 13 league games so far.

Their upcoming departures have not been fully confirmed by the club, but it seems a natural end to the Birmingham City chapter of both players' careers.

If they do leave, it would mean Alex Pritchard is the only player 30-years-old or older that is in-contract at the start of next season, and leave a young squad severely lacking in elder statesmen to guide them through possible tough moments on and off the pitch.

Ayling is a Championship winner with Leeds and has racked up over 250 games in the second-tier throughout his career - he would be the ideal signing for Birmingham, but they will need to stay in the Championship first.