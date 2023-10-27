Sunderland AFC will hope their summer transfer business can help them go a step further in this campaign.

The Black Cats surprised everyone by reaching the play-offs last season, and coming into this campaign, there seems to be a different mindset around the club.

There were lots of comings and goings at the Stadium of Light during the summer, as Tony Mowbray eyed improvements for the season ahead.

One signing they made was Jobe Bellingham, and what a breath of fresh air his arrival has been.

Despite being 18, Bellingham has played in every game for Sunderland this season, starting all 13 Championship games so far.

The midfielder came with a high reputation, but he has already exceeded that with his performances for the Black Cats.

Them performances have got teams interested, none more so that German side Borussia Dortmund, with reports stating that they could make a move in January.

So, here we have looked at the pro’s and cons of Bellingham staying and leaving Sunderland AFC...

Should Jobe Bellingham stay at Sunderland?

As mentioned, Sunderland bought Bellingham in the summer, and therefore, in their minds, they will have no intention of letting him leave so soon into his contract.

The Black Cats didn’t disclose the contract he signed, but it is expected to be a long-term deal.

Therefore, Sunderland will be in no rush to negotiate a sale, and in their eyes, he will be part of the team for the long haul.

Obviously, staying at Sunderland seems the most likely outcome at this time, as the midfielder is just beginning his football career and Sunderland were willing to take a gamble on him by snapping him up from Birmingham City.

A benefit of staying at Sunderland for Bellingham would be that he is guaranteed to play most weeks, and given that he is still very young in his development, that is the most important thing he needs.

Furthermore, he gets to be managed by an experienced boss like Tony Mowbray, who has experience nurturing young players and getting the best out of them.

Bellingham staying at Sunderland also allows him to continue playing in England, which means his chances of playing in the Premier League increase, as he could get there with the Black Cats or a top-flight team, which makes a move for him.

Jobe Bellingham's stats per club (As it stands October 26th, per Transfermarkt) Teams Apps Goals Assists Sunderland AFC 14 2 0 Birmingham City 26 0 1 Birmingham City U21 13 0 1 Birmingham City U18 12 5 0

Could Jobe Bellingham leave Sunderland?

While there are benefits to staying at the Stadium of Light, there may also be some disadvantages, one of which is that if he doesn’t grasp the chance of moving to a team like Dortmund now, it may possibly never come up again. Furthermore, he would be playing with players who, in no disrespect, are not the level that he would be playing with at Dortmund.

Dortmund seem keen on signing Bellingham, and it may be down to how good his older brother was for them and how Jude has become one of the biggest stars in football.

Jobe Bellingham will no doubt be intrigued by the proposition of moving to Dortmund, as he may like to follow in his brother’s footsteps, and he will know all about the club following Jude’s time there.

Jobe will have seen what the move to Dortmund did for his brother, so it will be something he could see happening to him. However, it doesn’t mean it will work out the same, and were he to move to the German club now, it may be a little too soon in his career.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The midfielder needs to keep playing football, and one of the risks of moving to such a big club early in his career could be that it doesn’t happen.

There are lots of pros and cons to staying or leaving Sunderland, and time will tell what the player decides to do next.