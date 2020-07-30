Door remains open to future Chelsea & Swansea City transfer agreement

Swansea City’s promotion push came to an end on Wednesday evening, as they lost out to Brentford over two legs in their play-off semi-final.

The Swans ran out 1-0 winners over the Bees in the first-leg, but were beaten 3-1 in the second-leg, in what was the final match to be held at Griffin Park.

Steve Cooper’s side booked their spot in the play-offs on the final day of the season, as they beat Reading 4-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

But their defeat to Brentford in the play-off semi-final means that Conor Gallagher has played his last for the club, as he returns to Chelsea from his loan spell at the Liberty Stadium.

Gallagher has admitted in a recent interview that he enjoyed his time with the Swans, and wouldn’t rule out a return to the club on loan next season.

“Swansea’s a great club, why not? I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“I’ve had a great second half of the season which I’ve really enjoyed. But I don’t know what will happen next season with Chelsea.”

The Verdict:

This would be a real coup!

Gallagher has really impressed me with Swansea since he signed on loan for the club, and I’m sure that plenty of the club’s supporters would be keen to see him sign up again next season.

I’d expect Chelsea to want to loan him to a Premier League club next season though, as he’s shown that he’s more than capable of performing to a high standard in the Championship.

He’s a player with a bright future ahead of him, that’s for sure and Swansea will surely be tempted to make an approach to loan him again after his recent comments.