Door open for Sunderland player as Parkinson makes decision pre-Charlton

Sunderland defender Oliver Younger could get an opportunity to impress against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, having reportedly been called up to train with the first-team squad ahead of the clash.

With Morgan Feeney facing up to 16 weeks out following a recent injury, Phil Parkinson is in need of more cover at the back and the Sunderland Echo has revealed that Younger has been training with the first team ahead of the trip to the Valley.

The 20-year-old was snapped up by the North East club after leaving Burnley earlier this summer and has impressed during his time with the U23s, so much so that Parkinson had him training with the senior side yesterday.

The Black Cats will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce when they take on Charlton in south London on Saturday.

Parkinson’s men have kept clean sheets in their two previous games, wins against two promotion rivals in Oxford United and Peterborough United, with the centre-back trio Tom Flanagan, Bailey Wright, and Jordan Willis forming a strong backline in both.

Do these celebrities support Sunderland, Middlesbrough or Newcastle United?

1 of 14 Which football team does comedian Roy 'Chubby' Brown support? Sunderland Middlesbrough Newcastle United

The Verdict

The former Burnley playing is clearly impressing at the League One club, having earned himself a call up to train with the first-team squad.

That could hint that the 20-year-old is being considered for a place in the matchday squad against the Addicks.

Given how impressive they’ve been in the last fortnight, it’s hard to see Parkinson making any changes to his starting back three but there may be a place on the bench available for Younger if he continues to impress this week.