Door open for Sunderland and Birmingham to strike Wolves deal after Sheffield United wait confirmed

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson is on the list of targets given to Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic but the incoming manager wants to assess the squad personally before any transfers are made, according to the Sheffield Star.

Jokanovic was appointed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement last month but will officially take the reigns on the 1st of July when his contract with Al-Gharafa comes to an end.

With the Blades back in the Championship for the first time since 2018/19, it looks set to be an interesting summer for the Yorkshire club with changes to the squad likely.

The Sheffield Star has reported that Jokanovic has been given a list of targets for his consideration, which includes Sanderson with the Serbian coach keen to find more cover for John Egan and Chris Basham.

Wolves are believed to be open to selling the defender despite his impressive performances last term, with Sunderland, Huddersfield Town, and Birmingham City also thought to be keen and the asking price touted at around £2 million.

It seems United are not ready to move for the 21-year-old just yet, however, with Jokanovic understood to be keen to assess the squad personally before any signings are made.

The Verdict

The report from the Sheffield Star offers further confirmation that the Blades are in the running for Sanderson, in what is likely to be an enticing destination for the 21-year-old.

The Yorkshire club are short at centre-back, which should mean he gets plenty of chances to impress, while they’ll hope to be competing at the top end of the Championship.

It seems they’re not ready to make their move for the Wolves man just yet, however, as Jokanovic wants a chance to assess the squad first and that delay could leave the door open to the likes of the Blues, Sunderland, and Huddersfield to strike a deal.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, £2 million seems like a real bargain for a player with Sanderson’s potential.