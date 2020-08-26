Door open for Nottingham Forest to secure deal for Sheffield United player

Sheffield United could let Luke Freeman leave the club on loan this summer, giving Nottingham Forest hope of completing a deal for the 28-year-old.

Freeman became the Blades’ first signing of the summer last season, arriving from Queens Park Rangers after scoring eight goals and chipping in with six assists in the 2018/19 Championship season.

Things haven’t gone to plan for the midfielder since his move to Bramall Lane, though, with the playmaker making just three league starts for the Blades and featuring only 11 times in the Premier League.

According to Alan Nixon, Freeman could now be set to leave Bramall Lane on loan this summer, with Forest hopeful of completing a deal for the 28-year-old.

Forest. Big hope they can land Luke Freeman. Sheff U could let him out on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 26, 2020

This isn’t the first time Freeman has been linked with a move to Forest this summer, amid recent speculation linking him with an exchange for Matty Cash.

United have been heavily linked with the signing of the Forest full-back, and it has been recently suggested that Freeman could be used in a player plus cash offer for the defender.

The Verdict

Freeman could be exactly what Forest need to make that extra step towards promotion.

They have already made some clever signings, but Freeman could be that creative spark they need to add in midfield, as they lacked goals from Joao Carvalho and Tiago Silva last term.

He’s proven himself to be a top player at Championship level, and if they could land him loan, it would be interesting to see if it affects any potential deal between the two clubs for Cash.