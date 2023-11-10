Highlights Despite indifferent results, Paul Warne is set to be backed by owner David Clowes in the upcoming transfer window for Derby County.

Derby is lacking a real focal point upfront and could strengthen their front-line by exploiting Jonson Clarke-Harris' expiring contract.

Clarke-Harris has a proven record as a goal-scorer in League One and could be a strong addition to Derby's strike-force to help them get out of League One.

Despite indifferent results as Derby County manager in the first third of the 2023-24 League One season, Paul Warne is set to be backed by owner David Clowes in the upcoming January transfer window.

Sections of the Rams fanbase have recently been calling for a change in the dugout as County dropped further away from the title race in the early stages of the campaign, with the pre-season ambitions and expectations being that they'd be challenging for the top two.

15 matches in though and Derby are eight points behind Oxford in second position, whilst they are 11 adrift of table-topping Portsmouth, with John Mousinho's side continuing to lead the charge to the Championship.

Warne's team is full of experience after the summer transfer deals he conducted, but he is yet to really get the best out of his charges, with his squad short in certain areas.

One of the positions that could do with some work in January is up-front, where Derby are still lacking a real focal point to build their attacks around.

The returning Martyn Waghorn has scored six times in League One this season, but half of those goals were in one match against Peterborough, whilst James Collins and Conor Washington have eight goals between them in 29 appearances combined.

There could be an opportunity though for Derby to not only strengthen their front-line, but also weaken a potential top six rival when the window re-opens as they could exploit the expiring contract of Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough.

Jonson Clarke-Harris' Peterborough United situation

Every League One supporter from the past few years will know what Clarke-Harris is all about, as his goal record speaks for itself.

Having had a one goal in every two appearances record for Bristol Rovers in 2019-20, Peterborough United - who have nutured plenty of prolific strikers over the years - swooped for Clarke-Harris as their Ivan Toney replacement.

And despite not being the young type of forward they normally signed, Posh struck gold as Clarke-Harris fired in 31 goals on the way to the club's promotion to the Championship in 2020-21, and he held his own in the second tier as well as he hit the back of the net 12 times.

Clarke-Harris' prolific nature in the third tier continued last season with 27 goals scored, but it looked as though he was set for the exit in the summer transfer window with less than a year left on his contract.

Jonson Clarke Harris' Last Five League Seasons Stats (As Of November 8, 2023) Season Team Division Appearances Goals Assists 2019-20 Bristol Rovers League One 26 13 2 2020-21 Peterborough United League One 45 31 3 2021-22 Peterborough United Championship 41 12 3 2022-23 Peterborough United League One 48 27 4 2023-24 Peterborough United League One 15 4 0

A return to Bristol Rovers had been agreed for a fee in excess of £800,000, but the deal fell through, and with Joey Barton no longer manager it remains to be seen if another approach happens in January.

When one door closes though, another one sometimes opens, and this could leave Derby in a good position to strengthen their own strike-force with a proven League One goalscorer.

Will Jonson Clarke-Harris leave Peterborough in January? How much would he cost Derby?

The stats do say that Clarke-Harris has only scored four times in his 15 league appearances so far this season, which could suggest a drop off in his form, but the uncertainty surrounding his future will not have helped and in the last three matches, the striker has been relegated to the substitutes bench.

That is a direct consequence of him being set to leave the club, whether that is in January or the summer on a free transfer, with Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony fully expecting a sale at the start of 2024.

And with Clowes set to make funds available for Warne to spend, the first name on his list should be Clarke-Harris.

Yes, he will likely offer no re-sale value at the age of 29, but it is about getting out of League One first and foremost, and with the right service he could be incredibly prolific at Pride Park.

There's every chance that around the £500,000 mark, given his contract is getting shorter each and every day, could be accepted at London Road, and if that fee spent brings plenty of goals, then it will be an absolute bargain for the Rams.