‘Don’t you dare leave’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to player’s display in 3-0 win over Barnsley

Nottingham Forest inflicted further pressure on the top six places in the Championship with a convincing 3-0 victory over Barnsley.

Capitalising on sloppy defending in the 15th minute, Keinan Davis scored his first Forest goal when he burst through and calmly slotted into the bottom corner.

Ryan Yates doubled the hosts’ advantage in the 38th minute, with the 24-year-old tapping in from Brennan Johnson’s pinpoint cross.

It was Johnson who eventually sealed the points for the high-flying Midlands club in the 75th minute when he found the bottom corner after a marauding run and excellent cutback from Djed Spence.

In a performance where many individuals shone, Spence once again proved why he is such a crucial player for Forest.

The young wing-back has shown that he has the defensive capabilities required to operate within Cooper’s side, whilst his pace and dribbling ability make him an impossible player to keep quiet.

Spence’s final ball has continued to improve all season and that was on display when he teed up Johnson for the third goal.

The defender, who is on loan from Middlesbrough, is growing in influence and stature at The City Ground as this season progresses.

Here, we take a look at how Forest fans on Twitter have reacted to the 21-year-old’s performance last night…

Great assist and overall barnstorming runs again down the right flank, @DjedSpence …a joy to watch 👏👏👏 — Sheldon Miller (@SheldonMiller) January 25, 2022

You are the best player in the world — Jamie Allan 🌳 🔴 (@JfAllan98) January 25, 2022

Well played & what an assist! Superb — Stuart Clarkson (@Stuart_Clarkson) January 25, 2022

I've never been more impressed with a player that really does have an affinity with Forest even tho you're only on loan. You're a ROLLS ROYCE of a footballer.

This squad could be on match of the day next season 🙏 — Andrew betts (@Andrewb86642273) January 25, 2022

got a decent photo of you tonight x pic.twitter.com/BEON3gnu0v — Josh Booth (@joshu_booth) January 25, 2022

Preparing the contract for you next season — Kieran (@KieranParker29_) January 25, 2022

That assist quality👌⚡! Different class another soild performance Djed🔴🌳👏 — 🥊 (@NFFCRED) January 25, 2022

Another awesome display again… don’t you dare leave my club 🙏🏼❤️ — Claire (@Claire_nffc_x) January 25, 2022