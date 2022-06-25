“Don’t want to be wasting years” – Carlton Palmer assesses Burnley player’s future amidst Tottenham and Everton interest

Following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League, the futures of some of their more integral first-teamers are at risk.

One particular player who is of interest to a lot of Premier League clubs is Dwight McNeil, with the 22-year-old showing excellent promise in his short Clarets career thus far.

A report from 90min.com claims that Tottenham, Everton, Brentford, West Ham and Fulham are all currently monitoring his situation in the early stages of this summer transfer window.

Sharing his thoughts on what the immediate next best step would be for the Clarets’ creative spark, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “You don’t want to be wasting years. So, what he’s going to think to himself is ‘would I go to any of those football clubs and play regular first-team football’, right?

“Of course, you want to stay in the Premier League. But ‘would I go there and play regular first team football?’

“And, if the answer is no, then stay where you are. continue your education and keep playing.”

The verdict

It will be interesting to see what happens with McNeil’s future, as he has the potential to rip up the Championship next season and emerge as a vital component in Burnley’s new era under Vincent Kompany.

Of course, the high-level interest in the Championship man, and an immediate return to the Premier League provides an immediate stumbling block in Burnley’s chances of retaining the 22-year-old.

However, as Palmer quite rightly points out, sitting on the bench in the Premier League will likely emerge as more of a hindrance in his progression than if he was to play regularly for the Clarets.

It is a difficult scenario, whilst it would be no surprise if further interest surfaced.