‘Don’t want to be disrespectful’ – Neil Warnock reacts to Middlesbrough transfer links with Premier League player

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock appears to have dismissed suggestions that the club could look to sign Tottenham winger Jack Clarke in the January transfer window.

Warnock is apparently keen to add to his options out wide in attack this month, and it was recently reported that ‘Boro, along with several other Championship clubs – including Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke, Swansea and Coventry – are interested in a loan deal for the 20-year-old.

However, it now appears as though the Riverside Stadium is one potential destination that Clarke will not be moving to over the next few weeks.

Giving his response to those reports linking his side with a move for Clarke, Warnock was quoted by The Northern Echo as saying: “I don’t want to be disrespectful to Jack, and I’m sure he’s a very good player, but I’ve not seen anything of him.

“The type I’m looking at are players who are probably going to come straight into the team and make a difference.”

Indeed, it seems Warnock already has a clear idea in his head with regards to the sort of players and deals he might look to target this month, as he went on to add: “The recruitment guys have given us names abroad, but I don’t think really it’s the time to be going abroad either.

“If we can get one in from over here (that would be great), maybe two depending on whether we might have the odd one leaving.

“I could maybe do a swap deal to bring someone in, I might consider that as well. You just don’t know in the window.”

Since joining Tottenham from Leeds in the summer of 2019, Clarke has made just two first-team appearances for the North London, both of which have come in cup competitions.

The winger has also struggled for game time during two loans spells in the Championship since his move to Spurs, making just a handful of appearances first while back at Leeds, and then with QPR last season.

The Verdict

I think this is probably a sensible stance for Warnock and Middlesbrough to take here.

There is no doubt that Clarke is a promising player, but given his lack of first-team opportunities recently, it could be a risk for ‘Boro to take a chance on him this month.

Indeed, it does seem as though there could be more experienced and proven options out there – Everton’s Yannick Bolasie is one who has been linked – meaning ‘Boro could well be better suited looking elsewhere to boost their wing options this month.