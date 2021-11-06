‘Don’t want them anywhere near my team’ – These fans react to significant Derby County development

There is another seriously interested party in buying Derby County, with the Easdale brothers from Scotland part of a consortium that are seeking to do a deal.

With the Rams in administration, those in charge will be tasked with finding a new buyer in the coming months and there is plenty of interest already.

American businessman Chris Kirchner has made it clear that he would like to purchase the Championship strugglers, but The Sun have revealed that he has competition, through the Scots, who are believed to be worth £750m.

However, they will have further backing from Malaysian money men, although further details on who they are haven’t been shared just yet.

It wouldn’t be the first time the Easdale brothers have been involved in football, as they were shareholders at Rangers, the club they support.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

But, it’s fair to say they weren’t the most popular figures among the Ibrox faithful, which has caused some scepticism among the Derby fans. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

They seem dodgy to me. — Josh (@JoshC90s) November 5, 2021

From my neck of the woods . Don't want them anywhere near my team pic.twitter.com/521AphdylA — Jim Morris 🇬🇧 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 ⚽ C.O.Y.RAMS (@jimmorr19328477) November 5, 2021

Be afraid, Derby fans. Be very afraid. https://t.co/DXZBaWwS7Z — Steven Kerr (@CoplandFront) November 5, 2021

“Legitimate Businessmen” with close links to Mike Ashley. Good luck Derby County – you’ll need it. — Barry MacDonald (@bmac1906) November 5, 2021

We don't want them we'd be better off with Kirchner — Pat udall (@UdallJoyce) November 5, 2021

This would absolutely ruin your club further. Do everything in your power to avoid these snakes. — Man out of time🤷🏻‍♂️ (@wayside24) November 5, 2021

What could possibly go wrong. — Jason Hawkins (@jasonhawkins87) November 5, 2021