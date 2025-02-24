This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Imran Louza has emerged as a key part of Watford’s push for a play-off place in the second half of the season.

The 25-year-old’s future at Vicarage Road came under question in the past, particularly when he was loaned out to Lorient in January 2024.

However, he has become an important member of Tom Cleverley’s side, and was even handed the captain’s armband earlier this month.

Louza has made 21 appearances for Watford so far this season, starting each of their last five games, and excelling in a new, deeper role in midfield.

Imran Louza - Watford league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (17) 0 2022-23 21 (16) 5 (4) 2023-24 15 (11) 1 (3) 2024-25 21 (18) 2 (1) As of February 24th

Imran Louza’s Watford future

When asked whether he predicted Louza will be at the club next season, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie outlined his hope for that to be the case.

He has been pleased with the player’s turnaround in form, even highlighting his own change in stance over the last 12 months.

“I would like to think Imran Louza will be a Watford player next season,” Beattie told Football League World.

“I think his contributions this year have been fantastic, I think moving him to the sweeper role that he’s been put into just in front of the defence has helped improve his game.

“I think he’s been the player we always hoped he would be.

“Obviously, that is going to create interest from other clubs, but I don’t want him to leave if he’s going to carry on playing the way he’s playing, I’d very much rather see him stay.

“Would I have said that this time last season? No, I think I would’ve been pleased to see him leave.

“But I think this renaissance of Imran Louza has been wonderful and I'd very much like to see him stay.”

Watford are currently ninth in the Championship, three points outside the play-off places after 34 games played.

Louza change could save Watford career

Watford were in a tricky position with Louza given he has a contract until 2028, but was struggling for regular first team minutes.

However, he and Cleverley deserve credit for being able to change up his role within the team and make it work this well.

The Hornets have now won back-to-back games and are absolutely in the mix for a play-off place this season, with Louza becoming an important part of the side.

Now Watford will surely be keen to keep hold of him for next season, regardless of how their promotion push finishes up.