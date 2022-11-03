“Don’t want him anywhere near the city” – Coventry City fan pundit issues clear Mike Ashley stance as he attempts to acquire CBS Arena

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The companies that own Coventry City‘s stadium are set to go into administration in the near future, and the Sky Blues’ two matches before the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup are potentially in jeopardy as a result.

Rugby Union club Wasps went into administration a few weeks ago, and with their parent companies owning the Coventry Building Society Arena, it was inevitable that they would suffer a similar fate.

Despite the applications to enter administration, there are a number of interested buyers of the CBS Arena, including the reported front-runner that is former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

Ashley’s company Frasers wants to establish a new headquarters in Coventry and sees acquiring the lease for the CBS Arena as a big part of his plans, and there is the commitment to keep the Sky Blues playing at the stadium for the foreseeable future.

There is also the chance that Ashley in the future could look to buy Coventry City as well as holding the lease for the stadium, but that is not something that FLW’s Sky Blues fan pundit Neil Littlewood would want to see.

“I don’t want him anywhere near the city of Coventry, let alone the football club,” Neil said.

“Seeing what he did at Newcastle – disrespected legends, brought in yes men, the rumours at the minute are that he only wants the Arena and he doesn’t want the football club – I don’t understand why he wouldn’t want the football club as well.

“He’s a football man, I think it’s all smoke and mirrors – I think he wants to get his hands on the Arena first and then he’ll try and drive the current owners out, whether that be a game of chess with the rent – it wouldn’t surprise me if he helps brings Wasps back as well as tenants so he gets that all year-round income – we thought we’d got rid of them and had a pitch that was just a football pitch again.

“I’m really worried – there seems to be a split in the fanbase, some people are all for him and then there’s people like myself that are very skeptical. I don’t want him anywhere near us.

“It stinks to me, it really does. I think that is is inevitable that he is going to try and get his hands on the football club – I don’t want him to, I genuinely feel that if he does it won’t be long until Mark Robins goes.

“He’s been our best manager in my lifetime because I don’t think Robins is a yes man, I don’t think he’s the sort that would toe the company line as it were that Ashley would want him to do.”

The Verdict

Even though the suggestions are that Ashley doesn’t want to buy Coventry City Football Club, there has to be some skepticism involved with that.

It would make sense for the owner of the CBS Arena to want ownership of the club as well to try and maximise revenues, and with his history in football, as well as exploring the purchase of Derby County earlier in the year, you get the sense that further down the line it could come into his thinking.

First and foremost though is getting a deal for the Arena over the line, and whilst he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, his reported committal to keeping the Sky Blues at the stadium is a promising one.

If he goes to try and take over the club from SISU though then that is another matter, but there will be many fans like Neil who want him to stay away from trying to force through a takeover in the future.