Highlights Karl Robinson and Danny Cowley are among the candidates linked to the vacant Gillingham job as the search for Neil Harris' replacement continues.

FLW's Gillingham fan pundit sees neither as ideal but favours Robinson for his attack-minded style of play.

While Robinson's style of football may be appealing, there are concerns about his character and whether he would be a good fit for the club's long-term goals.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Karl Robinson and Danny Cowley are among the candidates linked with the vacant Gillingham job as the search for Neil Harris' replacement goes on.

The League Two club relieved Harris of his duties earlier this month despite spending the majority of the opening months of the 2023/24 campaign in the automatic promotion spots.

Robinson, who left Oxford United late last year after a long stint at the Kassam Stadium, and Cowley, who can count Portsmouth, Huddersfield Town, and Lincoln City among his former teams, are two of the coaches linked with the Priestfield job.

Owner Brad Galinson provided an update on the search for Harris' replacement yesterday.

He said via X: "Process going well. Being methodical and vetting candidates from around the world. I am not rushing, this is an important long term decision, but we are confident Keith will keep us on track whilst I make the decision on who is the right person to take us forward."

Who do Gillingham fans want as their new manager?

FLW's Gillingham fan pundit Lewis Browning has had his say on the links to Robinson and Cowley. Neither are seen as a desired candidate but he sees the former as a better fit given his more attack-minded style.

He said: "It's an interesting one with Karl Robinson and Danny Cowley. With a few names mentioned, I don't think they're the worst options.

"They play two different styles of football so I can't really see the Cowleys coming in. I think that name has just been put in there because they're the sort of standard of manager that we can probably attract at this point and they're out of work. I don't see that happening.

"In terms of Karl Robinson, I would be surprised if he wasn't the new Gillingham manager. I just think he would probably be top of the list, in terms of someone being out of work, hopefully that wouldn't matter too much but obviously it makes it hard if you're trying to recruit a manager in work.

"In terms of someone that is going to play with a more aggressive approach. We know from, in particular, his Oxford United days about the way he likes to play football. I do think it would end in tears. We might have a few good months or years but I think at the end of the day it wouldn't end well. I think the action he portrays off the pitch doesn't really fit in with this family club that the Galinsons are trying to build.

"Saying that, after watching the team play a lot more aggressive and front-foot on Saturday, I feel like I could look past that if we had an enjoyable football team to watch.

"I don't want either of them. If I had to choose between the two, I would choose Karl Robinson because I think he would be our best bet to get promoted with the type of football he plays and the squad we have but ideally neither of them would be my choice."

Would Karl Robinson or Danny Cowley be the right fit for Gillingham?

Though Galinson has not come out and said it, the decision to part ways with Harris despite a strong start to the season in terms of results suggests that the club will look to employ a coach that plays a more positive brand of football.

Cowley is a pragmatist and as such, he may not be the right person to take Gills forward this term.

As FLW's fan pundit highlights, Robinson has a track record of playing front-foot, attacking football and that could well be what earns him the job.

He had the U's battling for League One promotion and would be a strong hire - though the concerns about whether he is the right character are fair given some of the criticism he faced during his time at the Kassam.