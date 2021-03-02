‘Don’t understand’ – These Birmingham City fans baffled by Aitor Karanka selection decisions

Birmingham City take on Huddersfield Town tonight in the Sky Bet Championship looking to build on the weekend’s 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Aitor Karanka is slowly starting to piece a decent bit of form together in the Championship, pulling Blues clear of the relegation zone.

However, for tonight’s fixture, he’s opted to shake up his side with three changes.

🔴📋 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈. Three changes; Roberts, Halilović and Jutkiewicz come in for Clarke-Salter, Gardner and Hogan. Brought to you by @BoyleSports. — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) March 2, 2021

They come right through the spine of the team, with Marc Roberts, Alen Halilovic and Lukas Jutkiewicz coming into the side for Jake Clarke-Salter, Gary Gardner and Scott Hogan.

Despite opting for like-for-like changes in personnel, Karanka’s selection has raised eyebrows amongst the Birmingham fans.

Many aren’t impressed by the decision to bring Roberts into the side for the impressive Clarke-Salter, additionally, Hogan’s demotion to the bench and rotation with Jutkiewicz is causing some worry.

We dive into what the Birmingham fans are saying on Twitter, where most are baffled by the need for three changes…

Dropped Clarke-salter….. KEEP THE SAME TEAM FOR MORE THAN TWO GAMES 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jack Hearn (@jsh1875) March 2, 2021

Gardners been out best, most energetic player🤷🏻‍♂️ — Paulwhite1980 (@Paulwhite19801) March 2, 2021

I don't mind it but I don't understand why you've changed JCS and Hogan at all. — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) March 2, 2021

Don’t quite understand changes but maybe players need a rest/knocks? — Dale Young (@daledeyoung08) March 2, 2021

I just don’t get the reason why JCS has been dropped. Could his return be the reason to Pedersons form? I can see why GG is out for AH. Juke for Hogan? Really not sure unless their centre half’s are small? Poor in the air? Or SH has a niggle? — Tro (@T10WS) March 2, 2021

no hogan rip — bcfc charlie (@CharlieJamesAnt) March 2, 2021

Why change a winning team? Don’t make sense — I/-N 🤟🏻 (@ianwillis_86) March 2, 2021

Not bad but wouldn’t of drop Gardner he’s been playing well hogan is hit and miss, loves a tap in but can’t score a one on one! Maybe if we get the crosses in jukey can get on the end of them #KRO — Jack (@HughesJack123) March 2, 2021

Wtf has Clarke salter done wrong. Why does he keep going back to that failed partnership. — Webby0121🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@KingsHeathBlues) March 2, 2021