Derby County

‘Don’t understand the hate’, ‘Stay away from my club’ – Plenty of Derby County fans react after takeover claims emerge

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is interested in purchasing stricken Championship side Derby County, according to the Daily Mirror.

Ashley, 57, sold the Magpies on Thursday to a consortium based in Saudi Arabia, bringing down the curtain on what was a turbulent 14-year tenure at St James’ Park with a huge amount of tension between him and many Newcastle fans throughout his time there.

With money to invest after this sale and Derby County up for sale, he is reportedly interested in getting straight back into football and as per the Mirror, a number of ‘discreet’ enquiries have been submitted from Ashley’s team regarding a potential takeover.

The Rams entered administration last month enduring a tough time both on and off the pitch this calendar year, with Wayne Rooney’s side narrowly escaping relegation before being placed under a transfer embargo in the summer.

Amid their failure to make payments to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs and a fifth charge previously being brought against them by the EFL for defaulting on transfer instalment fees, owner Mel Morris took the decision to place the club into administration, in the search for a new buyer.

There is a sizeable amount of interest in the East Midlands side from potential investors though, with Ashley seemingly joining former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans in the race to acquire the club according to The Sun.

Amid this latest news, how do Derby County fans feel about the prospect of welcoming the 57-year-old to Pride Park? Hesitant because of his reputation in Newcastle? Happy to take him just to avoid liquidation?

We have taken a look at some of the latest reaction on Twitter.


