‘Don’t think you can blame them for trying’ – Huddersfield Town set valuation for Leeds United target: The verdict

Huddersfield Town have placed a price tag of around £10 million on midfielder Lewis O’Brien this summer as the 22-year-old continues to be on Leeds United’s radar, according to The Sun.

O’Brien has been a player in-demand this summer following another strong campaign in the Championship with the Terriers last term.

It has already been reported that Leeds United are long-term admirers of the midfielder and are interested in making a potential move for him as he enters the final year of his current deal with Huddersfield, though there is an option for another 12 months.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Leeds have entered into preliminary talks with Huddersfield over the prospect of landing O’Brien this summer.

The latest report from The Sun reveals that Huddersfield have now placed a £10 million valuation on the midfielder as Leeds’ interest emerges.

While it is also thought that Leeds could be willing to offer players in a potential exchange deal with the Terriers to land the 22-year-old.

So with Huddersfield valuing him at £10 million, we asked our FLW writers if they think that is the right valuation for him and whether Leeds would be willing to pay that fee for him…

Toby Wilding

I don’t think you can blame them for trying to hold out for a fee of this sort of size.

O’Brien ability and attacking spark from midfield means he is a key player for the Terriers, so they are not going to want to lose him cheaply.

The fact the club also have the option to extend his contract by a further year also mean they are not under huge pressure to sell him this summer, so they don’t really have to accept a fee that is less than what they want for him.

Even so, as a Premier League club, you do feel that Leeds should be able to find a way to afford that fee, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to do that in the next few weeks.

Indeed, given the Whites have been keen on a midfielder to provide cover for Kalvin Phillips all summer without success as yet, I wouldn’t be too surprised if Leeds were to be willing to pay this fee for the 22-year-old.

Chris Thorpe

I think it’s completely fair to be honest as they want to get as much as they can for him now that he is in the final year of his contract.

They know that Leeds have money to spend and of course they are also aware of how much the Whites want O’Brien.

Haggling for more money is the right thing to do and I think the top-flight side will stump up the cash when push comes to shove.

A player is worth what the club deems them to be valued at, so no one can realistically say the price is too steep.

I’d be shocked if Leeds pull out after getting the deal this far along.

George Harbey

It’s a tough one really.

Leeds will need to recruit wisely in this summer’s market, as finances are likely to be quite tight given the world we currently live in.

I don’t see O’Brien as an immediate regular starter for Leeds, but he would be a good signing in terms of potential and the long-term.

He is very much a Bielsa player as he brings so much energy to the midfield, and that is exactly how Bielsa likes his team to play.

£10million is a lot, but Huddersfield have a year extension option and I don’t think they are in any rush to sell the midfielder this summer.