Nottingham Forest

‘Don’t think you can argue with that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon, as they prepare to take on AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The Reds picked up two vital away wins last week, defeating Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

It will be a tough test for the Reds this afternoon, though, as they prepare to take on the high-flying Cherries on Trentside.

After a superb display in a 3-0 win at Wycombe last weekend, Chris Hughton has opted to make zero changes to the side that won at Adams Park.

Glenn Murray keeps his place up top, with Lewis Grabban back among the substitutes after missing out with a hamstring issue last weekend.

If it isn’t broken then why bother fixing it, is a saying that most managers tend to agree with. Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the line-up…


