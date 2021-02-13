‘Don’t think you can argue with that’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging team news

Nottingham Forest will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce this afternoon, as they prepare to take on AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The Reds picked up two vital away wins last week, defeating Coventry City and Wycombe Wanderers to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

It will be a tough test for the Reds this afternoon, though, as they prepare to take on the high-flying Cherries on Trentside.

After a superb display in a 3-0 win at Wycombe last weekend, Chris Hughton has opted to make zero changes to the side that won at Adams Park.

Glenn Murray keeps his place up top, with Lewis Grabban back among the substitutes after missing out with a hamstring issue last weekend.

If it isn’t broken then why bother fixing it, is a saying that most managers tend to agree with. Here, we take a look at fans’ reactions to the line-up…

Don’t think you can argue with that, think maybe Colback for Cafu just to free up Garner. some great options from the bench, 4 top quality attacking players who could easily slot in the starting 11, just hope they’re used. https://t.co/0sLO87SC9X — Harry (@HSax98) February 13, 2021

How can you say that ? Why change a winning team ? — Rhys Bull (@RhysBull2) February 13, 2021

Freeman over Lolley and Mighten 😂 — Tiegan (@TieganNFFC) February 13, 2021

Just won 3 0 with this exact team, who deserves to be dropped after that — Cameron Moody (@Cameron58003424) February 13, 2021

I’m on a win so unchanged got to see more from Freeman tho we need to take the initiative these like go get it down and play — Rob ⭐️⭐️ 💙 (@RobFTID62) February 13, 2021

Imagine moaning about the team after winning the last 2 games 🙈 — Callum Chivers (@CallumChivers91) February 13, 2021

Don’t need to change a winning team 👌 — Louis Hodkinson (@HodkinsonLouis) February 13, 2021