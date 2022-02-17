“Don’t think we were ever in the running” – Coventry City fan pundit reveals outlook on play-off hopes

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have been one of the surprise packages of the season, with the Sky Blues surging towards the play-off places and spending most of their time in and around the top six.

They’ve fallen out of the play-off places in recent weeks and with so many teams now strengthening their sides and catching up on missed games, Coventry are now looking towards the top six with envy.

They’re falling further and further away from those elusive places and after another loss last night to Cardiff, they are now five points off Middlesbrough in sixth and are only in the top half of the division by a point.

With several sides now above them and plenty of those sides also believing they can snatch a potential play-off spot, their hopes of a dream season in which they end up in contention for promotion at the end of the year are fading.

There are still plenty of games to be won and lost though and there is every chance that the Sky Blues can put a run together and get back into the top six.

However, speaking to FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood he feels their chances are over.

Instead, he claims he will be happy regardless of whether they clinch a play-off spot as they have improved on their last campaign.

He said:”Personally, I don’t think we were ever in the running for the play-offs.

“I think we suffered too much before Christmas and there are too many games that we haven’t put to bed that have cost us that. It was a poor result and a poor result last night against Cardiff, so I think it has put to bed any chance of getting in the play-offs.

“I think there are stronger sides than ourselves in the division but it’s still an improvement on last season so, come May, I’ll be happy.”

The Verdict

I think it is probably still too early to rule Coventry out of the running for a top six spot. The Championship is an unpredictable league and there are plenty of teams that will fancy their chances.

Considering the points difference between some of them at the top end of the table, there is every chance that the four teams fighting for promotion at the end of the year could be any of the current top 14 teams in the table. With so many games left, there is still plenty of time to get the wins you need.

Considering the way that the Sky Blues have performed this year too, it would be foolish to rule them out right now. They’ve been inconsistent recently and the Cardiff result won’t help but that doesn’t mean that they have no chance now.

Any team can beat anyone in this division – and some good wins over the next few weeks could get them back in with a shout again.