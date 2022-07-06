“Don’t think we should be investing”- Ipswich Town fan pundit shares transfer verdict on 23-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have managed to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign by securing the services of four fresh faces.

Freddie Ladapo, Dominic Ball and Greg Leigh have all moved to the Blues on permanent deals whilst Tyreece John-Jules has joined the club on a temporary basis.

Set to face Bolton Wanderers on July 30th, Ipswich may decide to engage in some more transfer business ahead of this fixture.

One of the individuals who is currently on Ipswich’s radar is Bristol City midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson.

Whereas Robins manager Nigel Pearson recently suggested that the Blues had opted against triggering the option to buy Bakinson which was included as part of the loan deal that the two sides agreed earlier this year, Kieran McKenna indicated last week that there is still time to exercise this clause.

During his temporary stint with Ipswich, Bakinson scored two goals in 17 appearances and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.77 in League One.

Making reference to the 23-year-old, Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has admitted that he doesn’t believe that the club should be aiming to sign Bakinson on a permanent deal.

Speaking to FLW, Henry said: “Do I want Tyreeq Bakinson to sign on a permanent deal?

“I think the answer to that is no.

“He doesn’t quite offer the all-round package and I don’t think he really adds much more than what we have already got.

“With Dom Ball coming in, he looks like a Lee Evans-esque, sitting a bit deeper ball-winning midfielder allowing Sam Morsy to be a box-to-box midfielder.

“You’ve then got a fit Lee Evans, hopefully he stays fit for the duration of the season.

Think you're a hardcore Ipswich Town fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tractor Boys quiz

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich beat in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup in 1981? FC Cologne Hertha Berlin Bayer Leverkusen Bayern Munich

“You’ve also got Rekeem Harper back which I think under McKenna, he has a role to play in the Town squad.

“And you’ve also got youngsters Idris El Mizouni, who is not actually that young anymore, and Cameron Humphreys who came on as a sub at the end of the season.

“He looks like a decent central-midfielder.

“I think Bakinson’s a good player but I just don’t think he quite suits McKenna’s style and I don’t think he adds too much more than what we have already got.

“So, I don’t think we should be investing in that.”