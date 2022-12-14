“Don’t think we even had the opportunity to fail in 10 league games” – Rob Edwards makes claim on Watford departure

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards believes he didn’t even have a sufficient amount of time to fail at Watford after being dismissed just 10 league games into his time at Vicarage Road earlier this season, speaking to Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old decided to leave Forest Green Rovers during the early stages of the summer to take up the top job in Hertfordshire – and it previously looked as though he was going to be given more time than many other previous managers to put his stamp on the Hornets.

Winning just three of his opening 10 league games of the 2022/23 campaign though, that was enough for owner Gino Pozzo to pull the trigger and relieve the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man of his duties.

This decision sparked an angry reaction from many of the Hornets’ supporters considering this short-term approach failed last season, with Xisco, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson all ultimately failing in their quest to keep the club afloat in the Premier League.

Following their 2-2 draw against Sunderland, the game which proved to be the last of Edwards’ tenure at Vicarage Road, they were just one point adrift of Queens Park Rangers who were in sixth at that point.

And Edwards wasn’t afraid to reveal his disappointment at his dismissal.

He said: “I don’t think we even had the opportunity to fail in 10 league games.

“We were a point outside the play-offs or whatever and starting to get players fit again but look, it’s done and I’m comfortable with it. I’m fully focused at Luton Town now and if that hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t be here and I’m really really pleased that I am.

“My eyes were wide open. I knew that could happen, that’s the nature of first team football.”

The Verdict:

If Pozzo is so desperate to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, he should have hired Slaven Bilic or someone similar in the first place because the Croatian already has promotion experience on his CV in this division.

But they had to accept that things would take time with Edwards, especially with the 39-year-old taking two steps up the English football pyramid.

He may be a promising manager – but it was going to take him for him to adapt to life in Hertfordshire and the fact they didn’t give him that time made his appointment a complete waste of time.

You can understand why the Hornets would be keen to get themselves back to the top level, especially with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro at their disposal, but they hired the wrong manager for their core aim in the summer.

And this poor decision is why the board have been rightly criticised – with the supporters probably fed up of seeing different managers being hired and fired so quickly.

A long-term plan needs to be in place – and they will be hopeful that Bilic can be the man to take them forward for years and not months.