‘Don’t think they will have much choice’ – Wayne Rooney’s future at Derby County if the worst happens: The verdict

Derby County suffered another big blow in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Tuesday night, as they were beaten 3-0 by Preston North End at Deepdale.

Goals from Ben Whiteman, Ched Evans and Ryan Ledson were enough to give the hosts a comfortable win, and put Derby under even more pressure in the battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

Having won just one of their last 12 games, Wayne Rooney’s side now sit just one place and four points clear of the relegation zone, although they have played three more games than 22nd Rotherham.

As a result, Championship survival this season, is currently well out of Derby’s hands, meaning they are facing the unthinkable prospect of dropping into League One for next season.

But if that was to be confirmed, then after the disastrous run that they have been on, should relegation from the Championship this season be enough to force the club to sack Rooney this summer?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

I don’t think that Wayne Rooney should be sacked as manager if the club go down.

Derby County have had a really tough season and were looking like a poor side long before Rooney took on the top job. Relegation would be a disaster for the club but I'd be backing the Man United legend to be a success in League One. Whether he'll want to stick around at the club, however, is a different matter entirely. It'll be an interesting few weeks for Derby but I find it hard to see the Rams moving on without Rooney.

Sam Rourke

I’d certainly be tempted.

Rooney simply has not been able to stop the rot and has failed to really revitalise the club’s fortunes since the sacking of Phillip Cocu. Relegation is a genuine threat and I just think the Rams need a complete reset and change of direction if they are to fall into the third tier. Granted, Rooney has had his hands tied somewhat with the ownership struggles and lack of backing in the transfer window, but I’ve not seen him get the best out of what he’s got and that’s a concern. I question some of his tactical decisions and in truth, you rarely see him get that animated on the touchline with it being Liam Rosenior that seemingly barks the orders. It’s been a baptism of fire for Rooney in management and you get the sense that the novelty of Rooney being the manager has worn off with most Rams fans.

Alfie Burns

I don’t think they will have much choice, it will be an absolute disaster for the club.

Rooney has had it tough since arriving and I can sympathise with him slightly. There’s a poor squad at Pride Park and the takeover saga hasn’t helped him. However, results have been woeful and Derby are bang in trouble and at risk of going down. Whilst I don’t rate the squad at Derby, it certainly shouldn’t be at risk of getting relegated and that puts Rooney in trouble. If Derby do drop, I don’t expect Rooney to be with the club next season. And where that leaves his managerial career at this stage, I’m not too sure.