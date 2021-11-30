‘Don’t think there’s any chance’ – Aleksander Mitrovic’s future at Fulham amid Villarreal interest: The verdict 

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The verdict series’, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are going to face a crucial January transfer window where the focus has to be on keeping hold of their most important players as they target automatic promotion.

Aleksander Mitrovic certainly fits that category with the forward having been enjoying an exceptional campaign where he is on track to beat the division’s goal-scoring record. That comes with him having fired home 21 goals in his 19 league appearances so far.

According to recent reports from Spain, Mitrovic is attracting the attention of La Liga outfit Villarreal ahead of the winter window. It is believed that they could even come in with a €16million offer to tempt Fulham into parting ways with their talisman in the winter window.

So, with Villarreal keen on Mitrovic, we asked some of our FLW writers whether they feel Fulham would actually sanction a departure for the Serbian forward.

Ben Wignall

Despite Villarreal still being in European competition this season, I see it as very unlikely that they’ll be able to get Mitrovic away from Fulham this season.

The main reason is that the Cottagers will not want to let their star asset go – especially for the €16 million potential fee that has been reported as that is a pittance.

There’s a myth that Mitrovic cannot do it in the Premier League which has to be addressed – he scored 11 times for Fulham in the 2018-19 season so he can definitely do it and he should be back there with the London outfit in 2022-23.

His form this season which currently reads as 21 goals in 19 matches is quite simply staggering and it’s no surprise that clubs who are in European competition are circling.

But he just signed a long-term deal back in August to remain at Craven Cottage so he must be content right now with playing in the Championship – that’s why I can’t see it happening and it would take a silly offer for the Khan family to even consider it.

Billy Mulley

Aleksandar Mitrovic is a vitally important player for Fulham, and whilst he deserves to be playing at the highest level, the Cottagers are likely to give him that.

The West London club have bridged an eight-point gap from QPR in third and it will be no surprise to see Fulham continue their upward trajectory and Winn the division by a fair few points.

Villarreal would be an interesting destination for the Serbian striker, but Fulham are in no need to raise funds and for me, they are likely to sanction his departure.

Mitrovic is likely to get more of a crack at Premier League football under Marco Silva than he did last year, and he could be a crucial player in what would be a test to stay up.

Mitrovic is too good of a player to be playing in the Championship, but if he is to stick with Fulham, then he is likely to secure top-tier football for next season, whilst remaining a talismanic and undroppable figure at Craven Cottage.

Chris Thorpe

There’s more chance of me moving to Villarreal to be honest! I don’t think there’s any chance that Fulham would consider it.

He is their talisman and the main reason why they are where they are in the league table.

Selling him would be like shooting themselves in the foot, it wouldn’t make much sense at all considering how long he has on his contract.

It would take a ludicrous amount of money to even make them even take notice.

Without Mitrovic Fulham wouldn’t be as feared as they are by other teams in the Championship.