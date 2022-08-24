“Don’t think the move will actually happen” – West Brom fan pundit reacts to Sheffield United transfer link

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom’s move to sign Oli McBurnie has been played down by FLW’s Baggies fan pundit, Matt, who feels he’s a player that Sheffield United will want to retain.

Reports from Alan Nixon on his Patreon account have indicated that West Brom are looking at McBurnie after losing Daryl Dike to another injury.

McBurnie has struggled for goals recently in a Sheffield United shirt, yet he’s proven with Barnsley and Swansea City at Championship level before that he’s got what it takes to succeed.

“I’m torn on the links to McBurnie,” Matt told FLW.

“He proved he was a goalscorer at this level with Swansea and Barnsley before that, it hasn’t gone to plan for him the last couple of years for him (at Sheffield United).

“Part of that spell was spent in the Premier League and he isn’t a Premier League striker. Last season it didn’t seem to go his way.”

McBurnie struck six times for the Blades during their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, but the goals have dried up since then. The 26-year-old has scored twice in all competitions since, without troubling the scorers in the Championship last season.

Despite that, he’s got plenty of faith from Blades boss, Paul Heckingbottom. McBurnie led the line for Sheffield United on the weekend gone by, as they moved to the top of the Championship with a win over Blackburn Rovers.

“I don’t think the move will actually happen,” Matt conceded, “he played well for Sheffield United, by all accounts, in their win over Blackburn at the weekend.

“I’d probably rather someone who has scored goals recently. I’d probably rather go with Lewis Grabban over him.”

The Verdict

McBurnie is a player that badly needs a goal to go in to get him going again. It’s been a really tough couple of years for the Scot and he needs some luck.

For what it’s worth, you have to imagine that it’s going to be best for him working with Heckingbottom.

That’s an arm around him that he badly needs and someone that believes in him. The goals will come if he retains Heckingbottom’s faith.

Because of that, you’ve got to echo the thoughts of Matt that a deal might not happen.

