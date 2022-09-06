“Don’t think people see” – Burnley fan pundit gives verdict over current Clarets ownership

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley have had to completely restart from scratch in the second tier again this campaign, with a new manager and a mostly new squad to choose from.

They’ve spent years in the Premier League under the leadership of former boss Sean Dyche but it all went wrong for the Clarets last time around and with the manager losing his job, the club stumbled through the rest of the season and were eventually relegated to the Championship.

With the club preparing for life back in the second tier, they have gone all out to ensure a fresh style of play and a quick return to the top flight. That has involved new manager Vincent Kompany splashing the cash and bringing in plenty of top talent and a lot of his transfer targets.

Credit then has to also fall to the ownership at Turf Moor, who have bankrolled the former Man City player with ease this summer. If there is a player that Burnley have wanted, the chances are that the side have landed him and they’ve supplied their new boss with all he needs to take on the Championship now.

The ownership then perhaps deserve some praise and Burnley’s Football League World fan pundit Ben Livingstone has done just that, hailing the current regime for the work that they do on a daily basis and for, of course, putting plenty of money into the club over the course of the transfer window. In fact, he also goes as far as to state that he does plenty of work behind the scenes that people don’t realise.

Speaking about the owners then, he said:”Yeah, I think the ownership’s completely fine. A lot better than under the old ownership. As someone that has worked closely with the owner on projects and stuff like that, he’s certainly very hands on. I don’t think people see the work that he does behind the scenes compared to what most chairmen do.

“For a start, most chairmen, are they even around the ground or even live in the same country all the time? No. He’s constantly at the training ground and Turf Moor doing what is needed. I don’t think after that transfer window you can say anything bad at all.”

Burnley have probably had the best summer of any team in the Championship and that largely comes down to the club’s owners.

The side have invested heavily this summer and whilst some of those transfer fees have been offset by deals to let go of Dwight McNeil and some other names, you have to give the owners some credit for providing the funds to get deals over the line and to deliver the players Kompany wants.

It’s paid off so far, with the club looking like one of the best and brightest in the division. They’ve had plenty of solid results so far and the style of play that the former Man City player has implemented has been eye-catching and a far cry from the Clarets of old.

If all of the new additions can pull together, then it could be a short stay in the Championship this campaign.