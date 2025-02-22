This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Sargent is said to be one of the names on Leeds United’s four-man shortlist this summer, as the Whites look to add attacking personnel to their squad during the off-season.

The Norwich City striker is rumoured to be a target for Daniel Farke’s side alongside Sunderland’s Wilson Isidor, Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson and OGC Nice striker Evann Guessand, according to TEAMtalk’s Ben Jacobs’ report on Wednesday.

With 25 goals in his last 45 appearances over the previous two campaigns combined, the American international has garnered a reputation as one of the most clinical marksman in the division over the past couple of years, and could be set for a return to the Premier League with the Elland Road outfit.

With that in mind, we spoke to Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes about the possibility of Sargent moving on this summer, and how much his club should be valuing him at if that interest does solidify.

Josh Sargent injury issues may put Leeds United off of summer deal

Despite a groin injury ruling him out for closer to three months of the current campaign, Sargent has still managed to net nine times in his 19 Championship appearances this season, with five goals in his last five league matches in yellow and green.

While his body can’t always be trusted to keep him fit and available for a whole season, his unerring ability to get his name on the scoresheet shows no signs of slowing down when he does get on the pitch, making interest in him inevitable this summer.

Farke will be well acquainted with the USA international after bringing him to England from Borussia Monchengladbach in the summer of 2021, and Downes believes that link could play into any move happening in the next few months.

When asked about the Sargent situation, the City fan said: “I could definitely see the move happening, I think they have been linked in the past as well, and obviously with Daniel Farke there is that link there. Sam Byram is there as well if that helps, I’m not sure.

“I don’t think it will happen. I don’t think they really need him, although they are probably looking towards the Premier League and they obviously need the depth.

Josh Sargent 24/25 Championship stats (FBRef) Appearances 19 Starts 17 Goals 9 Assists 5 Goal contribution/90 0.84

“I think he would do well there, but also I think it would need to be a big bid because there is no way that we are going to let him go for cheap.

“I don’t know whether Leeds would do that, especially if they stay in the Championship, but it is looking like they are going to be promoted, so they will be able to afford it.”

Norwich City cannot afford to lose Borja Sainz and Josh Sargent

While Norwich find themselves four points off of the play-off places right now, Leeds’ passageway back to the Premier League looks a much more straight forward task, with the Yorkshire outfit currently seven-points ahead of third-placed Sunderland with 13 matches of the season remaining.

That promotion windfall will see them able to splash the cash once again this summer and help them secure the services of a frontman like Sargent, with the aim to consolidate their place in the top flight once they get there.

As for the Canaries, missing out on the play-offs this season could cost them dear, with Sargent not the only player to be attracting interest right now, as Borja Sainz’s goalscoring form has seen him also attract interest from clubs on the continent.

Even losing one would be tough to take, but allowing the pair to leave would be unbearable, and Downes believes Sargent will be the one to stay put over the summer, having put a hefty price tag on the American’s head.

He continued: “I don’t think it would be any less than £20 million, but I don’t see it happening. I think we will be letting Borja Sainz leave but I don’t think we will be letting both of them leave.”