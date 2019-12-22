Connect with us

Reading

‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen him play that well’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s weekend performance

Published

2 hours ago

on

Reading recorded a brilliant 3-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday which saw them go above the Rams into 16th place in the Championship.

The Royals managed to win a penalty inside the first few minutes through Ivorian Yakou Meite. The winger made an excellent run into the box and was pushed before he could shoot.

This ended up getting Scott Malone a red card, and allowing Charlie Adam to step up and give Reading the lead.

Meite hasn’t been in the best of form for the Royals this season, and his energetic display will give him belief that he can reach the performances that he achieved last campaign.

He managed to get on the scoresheet in the second-half whilst continuously looking a threat throughout. Mark Bowen’s decision to play him out on the right was clearly justified and he found a lot of space to terrorise the Derby defence.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Meite’s positive display…

Can you get 100% in this Reading quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Where did Reading finish in the 2018/2019 season?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t think I’ve ever seen him play that well’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s weekend performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: