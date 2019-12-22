Reading recorded a brilliant 3-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday which saw them go above the Rams into 16th place in the Championship.

The Royals managed to win a penalty inside the first few minutes through Ivorian Yakou Meite. The winger made an excellent run into the box and was pushed before he could shoot.

This ended up getting Scott Malone a red card, and allowing Charlie Adam to step up and give Reading the lead.

Meite hasn’t been in the best of form for the Royals this season, and his energetic display will give him belief that he can reach the performances that he achieved last campaign.

He managed to get on the scoresheet in the second-half whilst continuously looking a threat throughout. Mark Bowen’s decision to play him out on the right was clearly justified and he found a lot of space to terrorise the Derby defence.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Meite’s positive display…

How good was Yakou Méïté today?! Looked so dangerous on the wing causing the full-back all sorts of problems, while also doing his fair share defensively. Really deserved the goal with a great penalty at the end. We’ve got Méïté 🙌 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/3tLbVpxaTU — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 21, 2019

Fantastic performance by Yakou Meite today, thought it was one of his best in a #readingfc shirt. Strong going forward and tracked back really well. No doubt he can blow hot and cold but when he's on form and in the mood very few can stop him 👏 pic.twitter.com/uxISBUTNaB — Jonathan Low (@jonathanl50) December 21, 2019

Best I have seen Yakou Meite this season! #readingfc — cameron macken (@ronniemac93) December 21, 2019

What was put into Meite’s cornflakes this morning? Don’t think I’ve ever seen him play that well. — charlie (@dingcharlie_) December 21, 2019

Great result for us today. So pleased and a great early Christmas present 👍. Not our best performance, but still very pleasing. Meite MOTM for me, as he won several free-kicks and got a goal too. Great to see Swift back and getting a goal involvement. #readingfc — Oli Bryant (@OliB_RFC) December 21, 2019

Three goals, a clean sheet and three points – cannot get much better than that. Meite MOTM by a long distance today for me. #readingfc — Matt (@MattJoy96) December 21, 2019

Adam completely controlled the game, he definitely deserves to be starting more often. I've given him a lot of criticism but Meite was very good today, he caused a lot of problems for the Derby defence. #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) December 21, 2019