One of the longest serving managers in the Championship is now without a job after Gary Rowett exited his role as first-team manager of Millwall.

Rowett was set to hit the four-year anniversary after arriving at the South Bermondsey outfit on 21 October, 2019, but he will not make it to that date.

Despite Millwall being just three points off the top six in the Championship, the decision was made by all the relevant parties that Rowett should move on and the Lions look elsewhere for a manager or head coach.

Why has Gary Rowett left Millwall?

Just three days before they were due to play Preston North End in Championship action, it was a surprise to see Rowett's departure from The Den announced in the manner and the timing that it was.

Chairman James Berylson, who took over from his late father John over the summer, did not give any particular reasoning for the parting of ways, but in his own words, Rowett said the timing felt right to walk away from the job at nearly the four-year anniversary mark.

And taking to talkSPORT on Thursday morning to further discuss the decision, Rowett insisted that it was a fully mutual decision from all parties that the Lions needed to go in a fresh direction.

“If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time," Rowett said.

"You know as a manager and you know as a club - it just feels like it needs something a little different. That was kind of fundamental to the decision.

"It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was.

"I spoke to the chairman (James Berylson) last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club.”

One former Millwall man who has weighed in with his own view on the situation is Steve Morison.

Morison had three separate stints with the club, joining firstly in 2009 from Stevenage Borough before he returned on loan in 2013 from Leeds, and then in 2015 he made a permanent comeback to The Den.

Scoring 92 goals in his time at Millwall in 343 appearances, Morison is thought of highly at the club, and he's currently perhaps surprisingly managing in non-league with Hornchurch FC, having been in charge of the Lions' Championship rivals Cardiff City from October 2021 to September 2022.

What has Steve Morison said on Gary Rowett's Millwall exit?

Ex-Lions striker Morison believes that Rowett leaving the club isn't the be all and end all, and he has in-fact praised the hierarchy at the club for parting with the 49-year-old mutually rather than sacking him.

"From a football club point of view, I think it shows a little bit more stability doing it in a different way," Morison told Sky Sports News.

'I don’t think it’s the end of the world and I think it gives them the opportunity now to... they’ve got good people behind the scenes, Adam [Barrett] and Paul [Robinson] will take over initially to steady the ship to give them the chance to find the right person.

“Gary's done a great job at that football club along with the owners and sadly John [Berylson] passing earlier on in the year - that was disappointing for the football club and sad for everyone.

“They’ve been on an upward curve and the club is a stable football club and obviously it’s a big challenge now for the club to find the right person.”