‘Don’t think it’s the best fit’ – Fulham enter transfer race for 24-year-old forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Fulham are among a host of sides interested in signing Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, according to The Sun.

Dembele was a standout performer for Posh last season, scoring 11 goals in League One as they won promotion to the Championship.

But with a year left on his contract, Fulham, Stoke and Bournemouth are all said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old.

The Sun claim that whilst Posh are set to demand £4million for Dembele’s signature, the three clubs are only willing to pay £2.5million.

Here, we discuss whether he would be a good signing for Fulham…

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good signing for Fulham.

There are obviously doubts about whether Dembele can handle the step up to the Championship because he hasn’t played at this level but anyone who has seen him play in the past 12 months would back him to make an impact. In terms of his qualities, his intelligence at finding space and technical ability should ensure he does well in a Marco Silva side that will surely play on the front foot.

So, providing the fee is reasonable, then this is a move that could work out for the Cottagers. Whilst they have a very good squad for Championship level, a few additions are needed and they need another spark in the final third, which Dembele could provide.

He would face a battle to get into the XI on a regular basis but playing with better players could take the attacking midfielder’s game up a level.

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced this would be the best move for Dembele.

Fulham already have a number of options available to them in a similar position, and he wouldn’t be getting the regular minutes he needs to further his development.

The Cottagers are likely to be in the hunt for promotion back into the Premier League, which will make this sound like a tempting proposition for Dembele, but I think he’d be better off pursuing a move elsewhere.

If he’s looking to further his development in senior football, then a move to Craven Cottage probably isn’t the answer.

Marco Silva already has the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert available to him, and it seems hard to believe that Dembele would be getting into the Fulham team ahead of them at this stage.

Fulham quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Cottagers?

1 of 25 Andre Gray? Yes No

Ben Wignall

Whilst Dembele would be a good fit for a lot of Championship clubs, I feel as though Fulham may be one where he potentially gets lost in the shuffle.

The Cottagers have a plethora of options out wide and you’d expect Marco Silva to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, but what become of those options remains to be seen.

Harry Wilson, Anthony Knockaert, Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano will all be vying for spots in that attacking trio behind Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dembele would also enter that battle should he sign for Fulham, and I could only see them making an offer if one of those players departed.

Fulham would easily be able to afford whatever Peterborough are asking for the 24-year-old, but I just don’t think it’s the best fit for both the club or the player and even though a potential move to Craven Cottage could be a head-turner for Dembele, there’s so many clubs interested that I believe he should look elsewhere.