“Don’t think it’s going to happen” – Nottingham Forest fan pundit predicts defender’s exit

After initially joining the club on loan, Tobias Figueiredo joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal in 2018 for four years.

From 2019, the Portuguese defender has been a regular part of the team and made over 100 appearances for Forest now.

However, in January there was a deal set for him to move back to Portugal but the deal didn’t go through as paperwork was not submitted in time.

Figueiredo has started in his side’s past three games but was on the bench for a large run of games before that.

With the summer and the end of Figueiredo’s contract approaching, we asked FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des if he thinks the club should offer the 28-year-old a new contract. He said: “I’d love to see Figueiredo get a new contract at Forest but I just don’t think it’s going to happen.

“I think a move has been on the cards for quite a long time now and he possibly would still be a first pick if it wasn’t because of that. I think for family reasons he wants to go home and Steve Cooper, when Steve Cook became available, saw a perfect replacement.

“Whilst he’s [Figueiredo] struggled for game time recently, I think Cooper can trust Figueiredo to come in when needed and do a real good job. A good Championship defender, I’ll be really interested to see where his next move is.”

What Des says here is completely fair. Figueiredo is a good player and could definitely be starting for Nottingham Forest.

However, it seems the player wants to go back home to Portugal which is also completely fair and something that happens in football without any malice from either side.

With the deal in January approved by both parties just not completed in time, it shows us that Forest were willing to let Figueiredo leave so it looks likely that we’ll see him depart in summer especially with his contract expiring.