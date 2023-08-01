This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Vardy joined the Foxes from then non-league Fleetwood Town for a reported fee of £1 million in May 2012 and he has enjoyed an illustrious spell at the club, winning the Championship title in 2014, the Premier League title in 2016 and the FA Cup in 2021.

The 36-year-old scored six goals and registered five assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last season, but he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

Vardy has one year remaining on his contract at the King Power Stadium and his future is uncertain following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.

What is the latest on Jamie Vardy's Leicester City future?

According to Football Transfers, Everton are interested in Vardy.

The Toffees were keen on Vardy last January and they could reignite their interest this summer as Sean Dyche priorities attacking reinforcements.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett claimed in June that Vardy has rejected an approach from Saudi Arabian side Khaleej FC as the move would not suit his family, while Turkish outlet Fanatik report that Trabzonspor have made an "official offer" for Vardy which is being "evaluated" by the Foxes and "negotiations are continuing".

New Foxes manager Enzo Maresca has been full of praise for Vardy and revealed that he would like to keep him at the club.

"I’ve talked with Jamie a few times already," Maresca told Leicestershire Live last month. "We didn’t talk about that (the offer from Saudi Arabia). But at the moment, he is our player and we are happy if he is going to stay. This is the only thing I can say.

"To be honest, I don’t think so (he needs convincing). I spoke with him a few times and he was relaxed. He did not have any worries about leaving, so I don’t think so.

"He is an unbelievable player.

"Hopefully he can stay with us. This is the most important thing. He’s a main player. He will be an example for all of the team-mates, so we are very happy to have him."

Will Jamie Vardy leave Leicester City this summer?

FLW's Leicester City fan pundit Jayden Whitworth believes Vardy will remain at the King Power Stadium this summer and says that helping the Foxes back to the top flight would be the perfect way for the striker to finish his time at the club.

"Vardy has obviously wrote himself into Leicester City folklore and will forever be regarded as arguably the best player we've ever had," Jayden said.

"I don't think his time is finished yet, he's gone one year left on his contract and I'd be very surprised to see him move this season.

"I think getting Leicester back where we belong into the Premier League is the perfect way to end his career at Leicester."

Should Leicester City keep Jamie Vardy?

Leicester should definitely keep hold of Vardy this summer.

As Vardy is entering the last year of his contract, the Foxes would be unable to command a significant fee for his services and with Kelechi Iheanacho likely to depart, they will not want to lose Vardy as well.

Maresca has hinted that Vardy is a key part of his plans and while there may be concerns over his age, there is no doubt that Vardy could be a huge asset in the Championship.

He may be unable to play every game, but a prolific striker like Vardy is an excellent option to have in the squad.