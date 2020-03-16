‘Don’t think he’s quick enough for our style of play’ – Plenty of West Brom fans debate under-performers

West Bromwich Albion have been excellent so far this season and with just nine games to go find themselves sitting in the automatic promotion places.

They’ve been one of the best teams in the Championship, and have played some really exciting football at times with the attacking trio behind the striker often causing problems for the opposition.

Recently, Slaven Bilic’s side suffer defeat against Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns, in a result that shocked many on-looking supporters.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Baggies, and at this current moment in time they only have a six-point gap over third-placed Fulham.

Despite there being a number of impressive performers throughout the campaign, there have also been some who have failed to live up to expectations in the Baggies ranks.

Football League World asked Facebook group, The Real West Brom Fanzone, who had been the biggest under-performing West Brom player this season.

Here are some of the replies…

Ttocs Dandy: Zohore and Bartley second part of the season.

Sue Lynn Babington: Bartley was fine until the home goal, then he lost his confidence for a couple of games but he was good at Swansea.

Alan Stanton: Johnstone should really be getting better game by game..as our chosen number 1 that in itself should give him confidence..you can see he has it in him at times..but just doesn’t seem to be improving at a great pace..goalkeeper coach has to be questioned..when he is good he is very good..but for me should be showing signs of improvement.

Ray Hill: Austin, don’t think he’s quick enough for our style of play.

Andrew Bragg: Zohore.

Ben Anwyl: Austin for me is the one who I thought could really do a job for us but rarely manages to.

Mark Abraham: Zohore for 10 million.