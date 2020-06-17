‘Don’t think he’d be a starter’ – Leeds United set to make formal offer for nine-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are reportedly set to make an offer of £2.2million for Besiktas forward Cyle Larin according to Askam (via Sports Witness).

The 25-year-old has been in impressive form out on loan with Belgian side Zulte-Waregem, as he has hit nine goals and been on hand to provide 11 assists in his 33 appearances in all competitions this term.

It appears as though his days with Besiktas are numbered though, with the club struggling financially due to off-the-field events which delayed the restart of this year’s campaign.

This could lead to the club being willing to cash-in on Larin heading into the summer transfer window, which has seemingly alerted Leeds United.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining this season.

Therefore, the Elland Road faithful could be forgiven for having one eye on potential life back in the Premier League next term under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But would Larin be a regular starter in the Leeds team next season if he arrived in the summer?

Alfie Burns:

Alfie Burns:

I don’t think he’d be a starter under Marcelo Bielsa, who I would imagine will keep faith with a lot of these players whether Leeds are in the Premier League or not.

Larin is an interesting player and you can see why many would feel he would muscle his way into Leeds’ starting XI, but the faith Bielsa has in someone like Patrick Bamford is incredible and I don’t see his loyalties changing.

In many ways, this is the position that Leeds need to address if they win promotion to the Premier League, but it’s going to be a specific player Leeds target and I’m not sure Larin will be their man.

Someone that’s been on Bielsa or Victor Orta’s radar before is likely, even a player like Che Adams, who Leeds battled so hard to sign in January.

Ned Holmes:

It all depends on the performances of Patrick Bamford, for me.

Larin looks an interesting addition but I can’t help thinking that Bielsa will stay loyal to his current number nine – particularly if his competition isn’t proven in the Premier League.

Bamford’s goal record this season has left a bit to be desired but he brings so much to the team in other areas and is vital in the way that Bielsa wants his team to play, both with and without the ball.

That said, if the 26-year-old struggles to find the net in the top flight and Larin impresses Bielsa, he could certainly displace the current Whites forward.

George Harbey:

It’s hard to say really.

Marcelo Bielsa has shown unwavering faith in Patrick Bamford particularly this season, and that ultimately led to the departure of Eddie Nketiah after Arsenal became frustrated with their player’s lack of game time at Elland Road.

I would expect Bamford to be a regular starter for Leeds in the Premier League because of that, as I can’t see Bielsa wanting to reshuffle his squad that much, and with there being a permanent option for Jean-Kevin Augustin in the offing, then do they need to bring in Larin?

If Leeds choose not to sign Augustin permanently because of his recent injury, though, then Larin could be a useful player for Leeds, and he will have to work really hard to get into the team ahead of Bamford.

Larin has an impressive record in front of goal, and he has attributes which would give him a good chance of adjusting to life in the Premier League.