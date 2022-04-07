“Don’t think he would” – QPR fan pundit makes Daniel Farke claim amid Mark Warburton uncertainty

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers’ concerning slump in form continued earlier this week as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

Oliver Norwood scored what turned out to be the winning goal at Bramall Lane for the Blades in the first-half of this fixture.

Whereas QPR are only five points adrift of the play-off places in the second-tier, they are unlikely to challenge for a top-six finish based on a recent run of results as they have lost five of their last six games at this level.

A recent report from the Daily Mail suggested that R’s manager Mark Warburton’s job was at risk following the club’s showdown with Fulham last weekend.

Warburton has since admitted that he can’t control rumours regarding his future.

With the 59-year-old’s contract at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium set to expire later this year, it will be intriguing to see whether QPR decide to stick with him for another season.

Making reference to the managerial situation at the club, FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie has admitted that although he thinks that Daniel Farke would be a good appointment, he doesn’t believe that his side will be able to convince the former Norwich City manager to make this particular switch and thus backing Warburton instead may turn out to be a wise move.

During his time at Carrow Road, Farke led Norwich to promotion to the Premier League on two separate occasions before being sacked in 2021.

Speaking to FLW, Charlie said: “It’s a million dollar question, of course there’s some great managers out there, you can look at Daniel Farke.

“Obviously a lot of people are saying, yeah go for Daniel Farke.

“Do you really think he’d come to QPR because I don’t think he would.

“I don’t think the pool talent at the club isn’t possibly enough when you can look at some other options that, come the end of the season, he may get a bigger job than QPR.

“Is the funds available enough to tempt him into coming into the club, is even his wage comparable to some of the other options he’d get elsewhere in the Championship or possibly even at the tail end of the Premier League?

“So, you know, if I’m actually looking back in a realistic perspective, who are we going to get as the next manager?

“I don’t see it being someone like Slaven Bilic or Wayne Rooney, these managers don’t want to come to QPR so you’re going to have to again dig down the lower leagues.

“So for me, I don’t think there’s anybody in a position now that I would say could do a better job at QPR [than Warburton] and hence I don’t think we should sack him at the moment.”