Portsmouth FC are said to be rivalling Derby County for the signature of former player Matt Clarke this summer.

That’s according to a report from Darren Witcoop at the weekend, which stated that the south coast side are considering a move for the centre-back, who called Fratton Park home for four years during his early career, before leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion back in 2019.

Football League World exclusively revealed that the Rams were leading the way to sign the 28-year-old earlier in the transfer window, with the two clubs now likely to battle it out before the transfer deadline comes into force on February 3.

With that in mind, we spoke to FLW’s Portsmouth fan pundit Miltos Ioannidis about the necessity of the deal for John Mousinho’s side, given their depth at the back already in the squad.

Matt Clarke linked with Derby County, Portsmouth moves

Having only started 12 of Boro’s Championship matches this season, Clarke could well be on his way out of The Riverside this winter, with relegation-threatened duo Portsmouth and Derby said to be sniffing around if the Teessiders do allow his departure in the coming week.

Injury permitting, the defender has proven himself to be more than capable of competing in the second tier during his career to date, with Pompey giving him his first taste of regular football as a 19-year-old, having joined from Ipswich Town, with Adam Webster going the other way.

With the battle to stay in the top rung of the EFL as tight as ever, extra reinforcements are also welcome, but Ioannidis questions the logic behind the interest in Clarke, with Mousinho said to have more than enough choice at Fratton Park as it is, without the extra body in the changing rooms.

When asked on the linked to Clarke, the Pompey fan said: “It seems like a strange rumour really, the fact that we are linked with yet another defender in Matt Clarke.

“Clarke is obviously an ex-player of ours and used to play for the club around the same time I started following the club a bit more extensively, and like I said, it is a strange one considering the fact we have a lot of centre-backs in the building at the moment.

“Obviously, Hayden Matthews from Sydney FC has just been announced, so as things stand right now, I struggle to see a world where at least one defender doesn’t depart Fratton Park by the end of the January transfer window.

Matt Clarke's Middlesbrough 2024/25 stats (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 14 (12) Minutes played 1112 Goals (assists) 2 (0) xG 0.48 Shots (on target) 7 (3) Pass accuracy 88.6% Tackle success 72% Duel success 68.9% Aerial duel success 64.4% *Stats correct as of 27/01/2025

“I’m trying to do my best not to forget one, but off the top of my head we have Marlon Pack, who can operate as a centre-back, we have Regan Poole, Conor Shaughnessy, Ryley Towler, Tom McIntytre, and Hayden Matthews.

“So it doesn’t seem unnecessary, but certainly I don’t think a priority of ours at the moment is to sign another centre-back.”

Portsmouth announced the signing of Hayden Matthews on Monday morning, with the 20-year-old signing a four-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park after joining from A-League club Sydney FC.

The Australian international is highly regarded in his position, and will likely be challenging for a starting spot after making the move, with Shaughnessy still on the sidelines since August due to an ongoing calf issue.

While Pack has offered cover in the defensive line of late, with Connor Ogilvie and Towler both filling in when needed, Ioannidis is still of the belief that Clarke’s addition isn’t needed, despite the 5-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday proving otherwise.

He continued: “Quite frankly, Matt Clarke’s quality is obvious, he is a very good defender at this level, and he has proven that for a number of years now.

“He had that transfer to Brighton and Hove Albion a few years back which didn’t quite work out with injuries, but he is a very consistent performer at Championship level.

“I would normally never say no to a player like him, but at the moment it does feel like a bit of a strange move right now.”