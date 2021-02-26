‘Don’t tease us!’ – Many Bristol City fans react as key club figure linked with League One outfit

Bristol City may find one of their contracted personnel headhunted by another club in the near future – but it’s not one of their players.

It’s instead their CEO Mark Ashton who is wanted by Ipswich Town, according to The Athletic.

Rumoured swirled about a potential American takeover last week of the Tractor Boys with Ashton’s name also being thrown in there, but it seemed to be just gossip at that stage.

But significant developments have seemingly emerged today, with investor Brett Johnson looking like he is very much in-line to become the new custodian at Portman Road, taking over from Marcus Evans in a £17.5 million deal.

With this potential takeover comes the need for them to appoint a man who will be in charge of the day-to-day running of the club, and Ashton is apparently the man they have in mind.

Ashton is said to be happy where he is for now though (per The Athletic), with Bristol City themselves going through changes currently with the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager and a new training ground set to be opened.

But that’s not to say it definitely won’t happen, and as Ashton is the man who deals with transfers, contracts and other things at the Robins, he’s not held in much high regard by a lot of Bristol City fans.

Their reaction to the news that Ipswich want him, despite the man himself not planning on leaving City, is one of mainly happiness. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below.

Please mark ashton just take the job you won’t be missed — James hall (@Jamesha84624213) February 26, 2021

This could be the final piece to our puzzle to actually progressing ! — BenBCFC (@BristolcityF) February 26, 2021

That would be massive for us. Hopefully it's true. — Gabriel (@PeeledPeas) February 26, 2021

I’ll happily drive him there myself for free — 🆆🅴🆂🆃🅲🅾🆄🅽🆃🆁🆈🆁🅴🅳 (@russgregory11) February 26, 2021

Music to my ears — George (@bcfcgexrge) February 26, 2021

Does he need a lift!!! — Delt (@deltawolf66) February 26, 2021

🚕 Taxi for Ashton — Darren Hanham (@DarrenHanham) February 26, 2021

Don’t tease us! — Pete Ruddock (@RuddockPete) February 26, 2021

Take him please — Matty Davis (@MattDavis1897) February 26, 2021

6 month long celebration and instant ST purchase pending! https://t.co/RZ8Kb4sYuM — Ki Stone (@KiStone1) February 26, 2021





