Bristol City

‘Don’t tease us!’ – Many Bristol City fans react as key club figure linked with League One outfit

Published

13 mins ago

on

Bristol City may find one of their contracted personnel headhunted by another club in the near future – but it’s not one of their players.

It’s instead their CEO Mark Ashton who is wanted by Ipswich Town, according to The Athletic.

Rumoured swirled about a potential American takeover last week of the Tractor Boys with Ashton’s name also being thrown in there, but it seemed to be just gossip at that stage.

But significant developments have seemingly emerged today, with investor Brett Johnson looking like he is very much in-line to become the new custodian at Portman Road, taking over from Marcus Evans in a £17.5 million deal.

With this potential takeover comes the need for them to appoint a man who will be in charge of the day-to-day running of the club, and Ashton is apparently the man they have in mind.

Ashton is said to be happy where he is for now though (per The Athletic), with Bristol City themselves going through changes currently with the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager and a new training ground set to be opened.

But that’s not to say it definitely won’t happen, and as Ashton is the man who deals with transfers, contracts and other things at the Robins, he’s not held in much high regard by a lot of Bristol City fans.

Their reaction to the news that Ipswich want him, despite the man himself not planning on leaving City, is one of mainly happiness. Check out some of the reactions from Twitter below.




