Derby County

‘Don’t sell them’ – These Derby County fans react to duo’s Premier League transfer link

Derby County are fighting to keep hold of star prospects Louie Sibley and Jake Knight withe Premier League clubs circling around the talented duo, according to The Sun.

Sibley and Knight have broken into the Derby first team since Phillip Cocu’s instalment as the club’s manager over the summer, and it appears as though the pair’s impressive performances have caught the attention of top-flight sides who may now submit offers.

It is being reported that the potential Premier League suitors may submit low offers for the Rams’ academy products, with the interested parties aiming to capitalise on the financial hardship that Derby are thought to be preparing for over the coming months.

Knight has been a regular presence in Cocu’s midfield this season which has seen him make 26 appearances for the Rams, while Sibley has played a more minor role which has resulted in him featuring eight times with this including six cup clashes.

Plenty of Derby supporters have responded to this development linking Knight and Sibley with top-flight moves, with many fans urging the club against selling two of their biggest prospects at this early stage of their development.

Here are some of the responses…


