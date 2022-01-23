Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Don’t sell him’, ‘Outstanding again’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in win over Derby

Published

1 hour ago

on

Nottingham Forest moved up to eighth in the table after an important win over rivals Derby County at the City Ground yesterday.

Steve Cooper has transformed the Reds since he was appointed, with his side now four points away from the top six. Of course, beating the Rams is also significant for the Forest supporters and they were delighted with the contribution of Brennan Johnson to the victory.

The youngster has been brilliant this season, with his form attracting plenty of Premier League attention, with doubts about Johnson’s future considering he has entered the final 18 months of his deal.

However, the 20-year-old is a Forest player right now and he made a major contribution yesterday, starting and finishing what turned out to be the winner as he turned in Philip Zinckernagel’s pass with a classy effort.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29

Guy Moussi

Here we look at some of the reaction to Johnson’s display from some of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Don’t sell him’, ‘Outstanding again’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in win over Derby

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: