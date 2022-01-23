‘Don’t sell him’, ‘Outstanding again’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to display from attacker in win over Derby

Nottingham Forest moved up to eighth in the table after an important win over rivals Derby County at the City Ground yesterday.

Steve Cooper has transformed the Reds since he was appointed, with his side now four points away from the top six. Of course, beating the Rams is also significant for the Forest supporters and they were delighted with the contribution of Brennan Johnson to the victory.

The youngster has been brilliant this season, with his form attracting plenty of Premier League attention, with doubts about Johnson’s future considering he has entered the final 18 months of his deal.

However, the 20-year-old is a Forest player right now and he made a major contribution yesterday, starting and finishing what turned out to be the winner as he turned in Philip Zinckernagel’s pass with a classy effort.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Johnson’s display from some of the support on Twitter…

Re Brennan Johnson. You don’t sell him this window, whatever the offer. Such a feel good factor right now, you just have to keep it going. #NFFC — Andrew (@Nesto25) January 22, 2022

Johnson outstanding again. Special mention to the midfield three. Once the formation change happened, they dominated. Also to Max Lowe who slotted straight back in with no worries #nffc — Face palm NFFC (@FaceNffc) January 22, 2022

Hello @BrentfordFC Brennan Johnson is £50M take it or leave it #NFFC — Millsy (@JackAntonyMills) January 22, 2022

That pass from Brennan Johnson was exquisite to start that brilliant free flowing move for the goal #nffc — The Hermit of Sherwood Forest (@hermit_sherwood) January 22, 2022

Brennan Johnson absolutely sublime on that goal. #nffc — Simon Davies (@s1mon_d) January 22, 2022

One of our own… Brennan Johnson… he's one of our own. #NFFC COYR — Gary Atkinson (@gazatko) January 22, 2022

Brennan Johnson man of the match. Scott McKenna a rock solid machine of a defender, what an incredible player. Grabban's effort and workrate was a joy to watch. What a win. YOU REDS!!! #nffc — Tom Purcell (@tomopurcell) January 22, 2022