‘Don’t sell him’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as 20-y/o makes mark in friendly

Nottingham Forest kicked off their pre-season with a 2-1 win at Alfreton this afternoon, with Brennan Johnson getting on the scoresheet.

18’ GOAL Forest take the lead as Brennan Johnson runs through and calmly slides the ball into the bottom corner 🙌 Alfreton 0-1 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) July 10, 2021

The talented 20-year-old enjoyed a hugely productive loan spell with Lincoln City last season and many fans are expecting big things from the academy graduate as he makes the step up to the Championship.

Even though there has been some speculation surrounding his future, Johnson is working with Chris Hughton’s first-team squad now and he showed his quality by getting the opener in the friendly victory.

Whilst the level of opposition obviously needs to be noted, it has pleased the support to see Johnson impress the boss and they will hope that he can kick-on in the coming weeks to ensure he is in the XI for the first Championship fixture next month.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Johnson’s goal from some Forest supporters on Twitter…

I would tie him down to a contract and give him a chance this season. I know some say he isn't Championship standard but until he's been played at this level, we'll never know. Better than losing him and someone else benefitting from him — Paul from Chorley (@metz1969) July 10, 2021

don’t sell him x — Radfordinho (@NFFCRadfordinho) July 10, 2021

A nice start in what will hopefully be an outstanding season back in garibaldi red…. 🤞🏻😎🔴🔴 #NFFC — Dave⭐️⭐️ (@dj_zotov) July 10, 2021

It was a fantastic finish — OWEN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@reidy_nffc) July 10, 2021

Sounds like a good signing🤔🤣 — 🅰️▶️🔽 (@Ady_T22) July 10, 2021

Goal scored by [redacted]. Premier League clubs look away now. https://t.co/cvTGQtBROz — Joshua Judson (@JoshuaJudson) July 10, 2021