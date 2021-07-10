Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Don’t sell him’, ‘Give him a chance’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as 20-y/o makes mark in friendly

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest kicked off their pre-season with a 2-1 win at Alfreton this afternoon, with Brennan Johnson getting on the scoresheet.

The talented 20-year-old enjoyed a hugely productive loan spell with Lincoln City last season and many fans are expecting big things from the academy graduate as he makes the step up to the Championship.

Even though there has been some speculation surrounding his future, Johnson is working with Chris Hughton’s first-team squad now and he showed his quality by getting the opener in the friendly victory.

Whilst the level of opposition obviously needs to be noted, it has pleased the support to see Johnson impress the boss and they will hope that he can kick-on in the coming weeks to ensure he is in the XI for the first Championship fixture next month.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Johnson’s goal from some Forest supporters on Twitter…


