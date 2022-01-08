Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Don’t see how you can ever trust him again’ – These Blackburn fans discuss individual’s performance after FA Cup defeat

It was an entertaining game at the DW Stadium as Blackburn lost 3-2 to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup. 

Wigan were the lucky recipient of three Aynsley Pears errors as the Rovers goalkeeper had a day to forget against the Latics.

Blackburn did take the lead through Reda Khadra’s low strike before Max Power equalised from 30 yards out as Pears struggled to keep out the shot.

Pears’ bizarre error for Wigan’s second goal cost Rovers, as he stepped backwards after collecting what had seemed to be a routine header across goal from Whatmough as the game entered the closing stages.

Daniel Ayala then equalised in the 89th minute before Thelo Aasgaard’s curling effort looped over a desperate Pears for the winner in the 94th minute ensuring it was a day to forget for the Blackburn keeper.

The defeat for Tony Mowbray’s side now means they have not progressed beyond the third round of the FA Cup since the 16/17 season but it was the former Middlesbrough keeper’ who was the talk of supporters on social media.

Here’s what they had to say on Twitter about their keeper’ after their third round exit.


