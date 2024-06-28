This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City’s Kenny McLean has been given a £5 million valuation amid interest from Scottish giants Rangers.

It has been reported that the Glasgow outfit are monitoring the midfielder this summer and are weighing up a potential move.

However, it has been claimed that it will have to take a substantial offer to convince the Canaries to cash in on the Scotland international.

McLean has previously revealed his goal of playing for Rangers at some point in his career, but he still has two years remaining on his current Norwich contract.

The 32-year-old is a key figure for the Norfolk side, and featured in all 46 games in their regular season last season, as they fought for promotion to the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

Kenny McLean’s Norwich value verdict

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes does not expect to see the club cash in on McLean this summer due to his importance to the side.

However, he believes that an offer in the region of £5 million could perhaps convince the Canaries to part ways with the veteran player.

“I can’t see Kenny McLean leaving,” Downes told Football League World.

“The only team I could see him leaving for would be Rangers though, he recently signed a new contract, and we don’t really have the options in midfield if he wasn’t to stay.

“I would be very disappointed if he left, as I’m not sure you can replace a player like that.

“His experience, his leadership, his capability of playing in different positions as well, which you don’t really get too often.

“Also, if someone offers maybe £5 million, I could see that being accepted because that would be a great help for us.

“But I don’t see him leaving.”

Kenny McLean's importance to Norwich

Kenny McLean's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 67.21 Pass Completion (%) 83.20 Progressive Passes 6.41 Progressive Carries 1.92 Successful Take-ons 0.44 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.84 Progressive Passes Received 0.84

McLean has been with Norwich since 2018, making the switch from Aberdeen, and has become an increasingly important part of the squad over the years.

He has a contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2026, giving them a lot of leverage in any potential transfer negotiations this year.

McLean has made 207 league appearances for the Norfolk outfit during his time at Carrow Road, including playing 68 times across two seasons in the Premier League.

He also featured in all three of Scotland’s Euro 2024 group games prior to their elimination from the competition last weekend.

McLean sale needs to be worth it for Norwich

If McLean is going to look for a move to Rangers this summer, then it needs to be financially viable for Norwich to agree to it.

A deal in the region of £5 million might be enough to convince them to cash in.

But that would be a lot for Rangers to pay for a player at this stage of his career, so they may instead opt to move onto other targets.

McLean signed a new deal last year, so may have to bide his time for at least another 12 months before achieving his dream of representing the Premiership side.